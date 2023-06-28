Bossip Video

After being influenced by a prophet and saying “no” on Decision Day, a #MAFS husband might be having a change of heart at the reunion, but it sounds like his estranged ex isn’t.

“We’re not together, we’re not going to get back together,” says the realtor in an exclusive first look obtained by BOSSIP.

During tonight’s#MAFS reunion airing at 8/7 c on Lifetime, viewers will see Shaq and Kirsten sit down with Kevin Frazier to discuss ending their marriage.

As previously reported Shaq pulled the plug on things and left Kirsten shocked by his decision especially after he burst into tears.

Following that, they had a tense meetup while trying to get closure and Kirsten ultimately declined to pursue a friendship with her estranged spouse.

During last week’s #MAFS reunion, however, Kirsten shared that she let go of her anger toward Shaq and they’re currently still in touch.

Shaq also shared that a prophet called him and told him to be “selfish” going into Decision Day hence why he asked for a divorce.

“I just wasn’t sure that I could be the husband that Kirsten wanted and needed me to be,” said Shaq who said that he needed more support from Kirsten. “It didn’t hit me that it was gonna be a no until I sat on that couch.”

Now the exes are speaking further on their marriage, during part two of the reunion and if you thought their matching outfits meant a reconciliation was possible, think again.

#MAFS Reunion Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip from tonight’s reunion, we see Shaq continue to harp on the insecurities that ultimately led him to say “no” on Decision Day.

“Ultimately I did get in my head and think I wasn’t good enough for Kirsten,” he admits.

He also admits that he regrets his decision.

“I do regret it,” says Shaq noting that Kirsten asked for more time past their 8 weeks of marriage. “We would’ve had time outside of this [process] to do things—we hung out a few weeks ago and it was a great time and I didn’t think that’s what it could have been.”

When reunion host Kevin Frazier suggests that maybe things could still work out for the couple, Kirsten swiftly shuts it down.

“He already had his moment,” says the realtor. “It feels great to hear him say that but we are where we are in this divorce. We’re not together, we’re not going to get back together.”

Oof!

When Kevin Frazier adds that “nothing is stopping them from reconciling,” Kirsten stands firm.

“Nothing is stopping us, but I feel like we had that moment and we had a chance to take advantage of it and we did not,” she says.

Take an exclusive look below.

Part two of the #MAFS reunion airs TONIGHT, Wednesday, June 28 at 8/7 c on Lifetime!