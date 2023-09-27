Travis Kelce’s team is fighting back against claims made by his ex-girlfriend following her public warning to Taylor Swift.
Maya Benberry, who dated the tight end for a couple of months after winning his E! reality series Catching Kelce in 2016, has issued an advisory to his latest love interest.
Amid her budding romance with the Kansas City Chiefs baller, Benberry is warning Swift to stay vigilant, accusing Kelce of cheating on her at the end of their relationship.
The former couple split soon after the taping of the series, and she went on to accuse Kelce of infidelity when he started his next relationship with Kayla Nicole in a conversation with Daily Mail.
‘Taylor seems like such a fun girl with a beautiful spirit so I wish her the best of luck but I wouldn’t be a girls’ girl if I didn’t advise her to be smart!” she told the outlet. “I’m sure by now she has mastered the ability to see who is really there for her – and who is just using her.”
The reality star continued: “I can only hope that she comes out the teacher in this situation and not the student.”
Benberry went on to say she is only able to share advice based on “the man that I knew him to be when we dated,” adding: “Only time will tell but like the saying always goes, once a cheater, always a cheater.”
But, according to reports from TMZ, sources close to the two-time Super Bowl champion say Benberry is lying, simply trying to get some time in the spotlight.
Benberry went on to clap back at this claim, posting receipts of her email exchange with Daily Mail to prove that she was only answering the question that was presented to her in light of Kelce’s new relationship.
“I DONT HATE TAYLOR NOR AM I BITTER,” Maya began in her Instagram Story. “I GOT ASKED ABOUT MY RELATIONSHIP & I SPOKE ON IT BECAUSE I CAN.”
She went on to write, “WHAT IM NOT GOING TO DO IS PUT ON A FACADE ABOUT MY EXPERIENCE WHEN ASKED ABOUT INFIDELITY. YOU DON’T HAVE TO LIKE MY ANSWER. BUT THE TRUTH IS THE TRUTH.”
