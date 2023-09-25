Bossip Video

After admitting he wanted to slip Taylor Swift his phone number at her concert back in July, Travis Kelce had a special visitor at his game over the weekend.

On Sunday, Swift attended the Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium, essentially confirming rumors that she and the tight end are dating. The singer was sitting with Kelce’s mother, Donna, completely decked out in red and white as she cheered on his team in their 41-10 win against the Chicago Bears.

As if her attendance wasn’t enough confirmation, video clips of Taylor appearing to yell “Let’s f***ing go!” after Kelce made a touchdown had social media going nuts.

Following their big win, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was asked if he felt any pressure to get the ball to Travis since the singer was present.

“I heard she was in the house. I felt a little bit of pressure,” Mahomes said. to Fox Sports. “So I knew I had to get it to Trav. … I think he wanted to get in the end zone just as much as the Swifties wanted him to.”

Following the game, a video of Kelce and Swift leaving Arrowhead Stadium together was posted on X–the social media platform previously known as Twitter–by sports media personality Jarrett Payton.

Rumors of a relationship between the singer and the tight end first started when Kelce attended her concert back in July. On an episode of his podcast, New Heights, with his brother, Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles, he revealed that he tried to give the musician a friendship bracelet with his number on it.

More recently, he acknowledged that he had invited her to a game, which is seemingly how she ended up in the suite with his mother on Sunday.

“I threw the ball in her court. I told her I’ve seen you rock a stage in Arrowhead and you might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead,” Kelce said on The Pat Mcafee Show. “We’ll see what happens in the near future.”

Interestingly enough, this development comes just a few months after rumors of a reconciliation between Kelce and his ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole.

Back in July, Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, posted a video of her at the launch of the Netflix documentary, Quarterback. In one clip, Nicole can be seen next to her, with Mahomes captioning the Instagram post: “The best duos.”

Newsweek reports that her comments section was flooded with questions about Nicole’s attendance, assuming her presence at the premiere meant she and Kelce were back together following their May 2022 split.

While that doesn’t seem to be the case, Kayla looks to be unbothered amid the latest headlines about her ex.

She shared photos from her workout to social media on Tuesday, just a few hours after the news broke of Travis’ meetup with the singer.

Clearly, she’s doing just fine on her own.