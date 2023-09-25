Trav and Tay-Tay era?

Social media is buzzing over Taylor Swift supporting maybe-bae Travis Kelce at this past Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs game amid dating rumors circulating online.

At one point, a heart-eyed Kelce looked up to the suite where Taylor Swift was seated and appeared to say “she’s right there” in a sweet moment that basically confirmed their rumored coupledom.

find me someone who looks at you the same way travis kelce looks at taylor swift#IDontWantToOverreactBUT pic.twitter.com/Wmlkh5swsZ — Rahul JD (@musafir_wolf) September 25, 2023

Swift, dripped out in Chiefs colors, was sitting next to Kelce’s mother, Donna, while cheering on his team in their 41-10 win against the Chicago Bears.

I definitely did not have Taylor Swift yelling “LET’S F**KING GO” after a Travis Kelce TD on my 2023 bingo card 🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/rHyFGqme3D — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) September 24, 2023

Following their win, Chiefs superstar QB Patrick Mahomes was asked if he felt any pressure to get the ball to Travis in the presence of Queen Swifty.

“I heard she was in the house. I felt a little bit of pressure,” said the Super Bowl MVP to Fox Sports. “So I knew I had to get it to Trav. … I think he wanted to get in the end zone just as much as the Swifties wanted him to.”

"I heard she was in the house… so I knew I had to get the ball to Travis." @PatrickMahomes joined @ErinAndrews after the @Chiefs blow out win with Taylor Swift in the building 💪 #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/skZ98xVRCO — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 24, 2023

Following the game, a video of Kelce and Swift leaving Arrowhead Stadium together was posted on Twitter X by sports media personality Jarrett Payton.

Talk about being at the right place at the right time! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leaving Arrowhead together after the game. #Bears #ChiefsKingdom #NFL pic.twitter.com/wrMoDszOme — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) September 25, 2023

Rumors of a relationship between the Pop star and All-Pro tight end started percolating when Kelce attended her concert back in July.

📹 | Travis Kelce’s response when asked who his celebrity crush is… 🤣 pic.twitter.com/KeskYk7nAE — Taylor Swift News 🩵 (@TSwiftNZ) September 25, 2023

On an episode of his podcast New Heights with his brother Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles, he revealed that he tried to give the musician a friendship bracelet with his number on it.

So, Kelce actually went to the Eras Tour and tried to gave Taylor Swift a friendship bracelet with his number on it?? 🤭 pic.twitter.com/1tPcVyXm2t — Keij Ejercito (@keijejercito) September 24, 2023

More recently, he acknowledged that he had invited her to a game which may explain how she ended up in the suite with his mother on Sunday.

“I threw the ball in her court. I told her I’ve seen you rock a stage in Arrowhead and you might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead,” Kelce said on The Pat Mcafee Show. “We’ll see what happens in the near future.”

We GOTTA ask about you and Taylor Swift.. "I told her that I've seen her rock a stage in Arrowhead and she might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead.. We'll see what happens in the near future" 🗣🗣LET’S GOOOOO @tkelce #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/dYEyxvYfLw — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 21, 2023

Naturally, social media exploded with comments about Kelce’s supermodel ex Kayla Nicole who appears to be completely unbothered by the news.

The unproblematic stunner shared photos from her workout on her Instagram account just a few hours after the news broke of Travis’ meetup with the singer.

Also worth noting is Travis de-saucing and returning to his caucasian roots after reigning as one of the most thirsted over vanilla king’s in the game while dating Kayla.

Boi went from Trav to Officer Kelce https://t.co/lbKo797LDz — davidson. (@daveymadeit) September 25, 2023

Are you here for Trav and Tay-Tay dating?