Trav and Tay-Tay era?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Source: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Social media is buzzing over Taylor Swift supporting maybe-bae Travis Kelce at this past Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs game amid dating rumors circulating online.

At one point, a heart-eyed Kelce looked up to the suite where Taylor Swift was seated and appeared to say “she’s right there” in a sweet moment that basically confirmed their rumored coupledom.

Swift, dripped out in Chiefs colors, was sitting next to Kelce’s mother, Donna, while cheering on his team in their 41-10 win against the Chicago Bears.

Following their win, Chiefs superstar QB Patrick Mahomes was asked if he felt any pressure to get the ball to Travis in the presence of Queen Swifty.

“I heard she was in the house. I felt a little bit of pressure,” said the Super Bowl MVP to Fox Sports. “So I knew I had to get it to Trav. … I  think he wanted to get in the end zone just as much as the Swifties wanted him to.”

Following the game, a video of Kelce and Swift leaving Arrowhead Stadium together was posted on Twitter X by sports media personality Jarrett Payton.

Rumors of a relationship between the Pop star and All-Pro tight end started percolating when Kelce attended her concert back in July.

On an episode of his podcast New Heights with his brother Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles, he revealed that he tried to give the musician a friendship bracelet with his number on it.

More recently, he acknowledged that he had invited her to a game which may explain how she ended up in the suite with his mother on Sunday.

“I threw the ball in her court. I told her I’ve seen you rock a stage in Arrowhead and you might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead,” Kelce said on The Pat Mcafee Show. “We’ll see what happens in the near future.”

Naturally, social media exploded with comments about Kelce’s supermodel ex Kayla Nicole who appears to be completely unbothered by the news.

The unproblematic stunner shared photos from her workout on her Instagram account just a few hours after the news broke of Travis’ meetup with the singer.

Also worth noting is Travis de-saucing and returning to his caucasian roots after reigning as one of the most thirsted over vanilla king’s in the game while dating Kayla.

Are you here for Trav and Tay-Tay dating? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over their maybe-baeship on the flip.

