Chloe Bailey isn’t shy about expressing her attraction to Michael B. Jordan–But that doesn’t mean she wants to send the message directly to him.

The “Have Mercy” singer recently sat down for an interview with The Dotty Show on Apple Music, where she revealed that her celebrity crush is still Michael B. Jordan.

“Michael B. Jordan is my celebrity crush,” Bailey said without hesitation. “I been said that in interviews — even like years ago.”

With this declaration, Bailey is seemingly referring to an appearance her and her sister, Halle Bailey, made on The Real in 2018. During that interview five years ago, Chloe said that her celebrity crushes included Donald Glover and the aforementioned Black Panther star.





As the Apple Music conversation continued, Bailey revealed that while she has been open about her crush in interviews, she hadn’t told Jordan, personally, that he is her celebrity crush.

“I don’t shoot my shot,” she explained Dotty, who went on to ask how Jordan would know of her feelings.

“I don’t know,” Bailey replied.

Dotty encouraged the singer to send the actor a DM on Instagram expressing her feelings, but Chloe didn’t seem too fond of that idea.

“You could be blocking your blessings and I know you’re big on blessings,” she told Bailey.

“I know I’m big on blessings, but I’m like, God will bring my blessings to me when they’re supposed to be here,” Bailey said.

The 25-year-old went on to explain that when we try to “force” our blessings, we can “block other blessings” from actually finding their way to us.

As that portion of the interview came to a close, Dotty asked the star what she favors about Michael B. Jordan,which got the singer to laugh and blush.

“Wow! Look at you, blushing like he’s in the room!” Dotty said. “That’s crazy! Just from thinking about him!”

Once a clip of this interview was posted to The Shade Room, fans couldn’t help but point out in the comments section that she was already sending a pretty direct shot.

“These interviews mentioning him are THE SHOTS!,” one commenter said. “He gone see one of em eventually!” Another wrote: “This was the shot shoot. It will get to him.”

This isn’t the first time fans have rooted for Bailey and Jordan to get together. Earlier this year, when Chloe attended the Creed III premiere, comments about how cute of a couple they’d make were all over social media.

Maybe now that Chloe has once again sent out some feelers, Michael will be the one to enter her Instagram DMs.