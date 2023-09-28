Bossip Video

United Justice Coalition & Roc Nation Set To Host Second Annual Social Justice Summit with First Wave of Confirmed Speakers Including Fat Joe, Michael Eric Dyson, Gayle King and More

Last week it was announced the United Justice Coalition and Roc Nation will host its second annual Social Justice Summit. The event will go down on December 1st in New York City at the Javits Center. Like last year the event will host a wide range of activations, speakers, and discussions while tackling topics such as probation and parole laws. Speakers at the event include several high-profile figures across multiple industries according to a press release.

The first wave of confirmed speakers at this year’s free event includes Grammy-nominated artist Fat Joe, author/professor Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, IMPACT Strategies CEO Angela Rye, CBS Mornings host Gayle King, MSNBC host Ari Melber, Co-Anchor of PBS NewsHour Amna Nawaz, District Attorney for Durham County (North Carolina) Satana Deberry, CEO, 1Community and Founder Anti-Recidivism Coalition Scott Budnick, Gen-Z for Change founder Aidan Kohn-Murphy, Maryland Secretary of Juvenile Justice Vincent Schiraldi, activist Nicole Paultre-Bell (fiancée of Sean Bell), NBC News award-winning journalist Dan Slepian, Co-Executive Director of the Campaign for Fair Sentencing of Youth (CFSY) Xavier Mcelrath-Bey, award-winning documentarian, journalist, speaker, author, and philanthropist, and founder of Soledad O’Brien Productions Soledad O’Brien, Executive Director/CEO American Probation and Parole Association Veronica Cunnighman, Chief Executive Officer of the Clean Slate Initiative Sheena Meade and voting activist Crystal Mason.

Additionally, the Summit is free to all and open to the public. If you have nothing planned on that date there isn’t any reason you should attend. If you want to know how you can be an agent of change start here. Leaders and panelists are “committed to exchanging ideas and inspiring conversations to advance justice”. Furthermore, If you feel the same there is no better place to meet and learn with like-minded individuals.

“The UJC is committed to creating an experience where individuals from all backgrounds can come together to take action around key justice issues and reforms in our country,” UJC founding member and Roc Nation managing director Dania Diaz said. “Together, we want to exchange resources and ideas to support advocacy efforts and help tackle the challenges affecting communities across America.”

If you are interested in attending you can register for the event by clicking here and reserve a spot here.