It’s Thursday! Which means we’re just a day away from our favorite guilty pleasure reality series — Love After Lockup,

Lucky for y’all, you won’t have to wait another moment to get an exclusive sneak preview of the next episode — because we’ve got one right here and right now for your viewing pleasure! In the clip below, Louie is FINALLY home from jail but his mom is still dead set on getting between him and Melissa.

Check out the clip below:

First off — we just have to say that Louie taking accountability for his actions and acknowledging that as a 41-year-old man he has to step up and be responsible without his mom coddling him is a whole word! Second, we also have to acknowledge that we understand his mom is only acting out of love — she’s probably been through a lot due to her son’s legal and substance issues and her behavior is just a reflection of that.

Here’s what else to expect from Friday’s episode of Love After Lockup:

Raneka gets a shocking call; Louie’s mother Donna tightens her leash. Joynomi drops 40K on a convict she’s never met. Britney & Kerok’s first night brings them closer together; Brittney & Andy’s pushes them apart. Mikey makes a promise to Chelsea.

WOW — we can’t believe Joynomi is doing the most for the least. Do you think you’d ever be so enamored that you’d drop that amount of money on someone who is basically a stranger?

The brand new episode of Love After Lockup airs Friday, September 29 at 9pm EST on WeTV.

Will you be watching?