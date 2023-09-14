Bossip Video

Love After Lockup is BACK! Our favorite guilty pleasure reality show returns tomorrow, Friday September 15th and we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure.

In the exclusive clip from Friday’s all-new episode of Love After Lockup, Anthony’s mom worries about him going back to prison and Sharae is annoyed she keeps coming into their house.

Check out the clip below:

What do you think Anthony and Sharae have been keeping secret?

Here’s what to expect from the new episode of Love After Lockup:

Kerok walks free as a man but will his mom accept it? Asonta surprises Raneka. Melissa braces for battle with her mother-in-law. Brittney’s daughter Gracie is caught in the middle; Sharae’s marriage is a total charade.

The all-new season of Love After Lockup kicks off tomorrow, Friday, September 15th at 9pm EST on WeTV.

Will you be watching?!