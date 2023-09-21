Bossip Video

It’s Thursday and we’re excited because a brand new episode of Love After Lockup is just a day away!

We’ve got a sneak preview clip of Friday’s all-new episode of Love After Lockup for your viewing pleasure. In the clip below, Melissa ends up getting an earful from Louie’s mom about her role in his return to jail.

Check it out below:





Yikes. Talk about a recipe for disaster. Melissa didn’t even say anything out of pocket and Louie’s mom was ready to jump on her for making a FACE! What would you do if you were Melissa? It sounds like her Dad is in full support of her not being a pushover to Louie’s mom.

Here’s what else to expect from Friday’s all-new episode of Love After Lockup:

Raneka meets with a P.I. and discovers who “Auntie” really is. Will Sharae’s type A personality be a deal breaker for Anthony? Melissa’s dad and Louie’s mother go head-to- head. Chelsea reveals an intimate secret. A wrench is thrown in Andy’s plans.

This is only the second episode of the new season and there’s so much drama already! Are you loving it?

The brand new episode of Love After Lockup airs Friday, September 22nd at 9pm on WeTV.

Will you be watching?