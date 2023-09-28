Bossip Video

We’re almost to the end of the week, but things just wouldn’t be complete without a new episode of Toya & Reginae airing tonight!

Lucky for you guys, we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure — right now! In the clip below, Toya gets frustrated over ongoing issues and tension with her brother Casey and she finally tells him to just say whatever he has been bottling up. When Casey responds — his comments are very revealing.

Check out the clip below:

Wow, Casey’s trauma is something else. What did you think about the way Toya responded? She really did a great job of defending herself, while also acknowledging Casey’s pain as well as her own. This family has truly been through so much!

Here’s what else to expect from tonight’s episode of Toya & Reginae:

On Thursday, September 28th at 9PM ET/8PM CT, Toya receives news from a doctor that could have a major impact on her and Red’s relationship. Reginae prepares to move away for good. Ms. Anita is missing, but when they find her, it leads to an unexpected family blowout leaving Toya devastated.

We hate to see Toya going through it like this.

A brand new episode of Toya & Reginae airs tonight, Thursday September 28th at 9PM on WeTV.

Will you be watching?