Lil Yachty has dropped off his latest offering “The Secret Recipe” featuring J. Cole, and he’s holding his own on the bar fest.

Quiet as kept, rapper Lil Yachty has been releasing heat all year long and some fans think he’s been providing Drake with some of the best inspiration of his career. Currently, Lil Boat is on tour and it feels like his career is in a new phase with support and respect from all the greats.

This is clear in his latest single featuring J. Cole.

While a casual hip-hop fan would ask why Cole is on a song with Yachty, real ones know Boat can hold his own with the best of them. “The Secret Recipe” feels like the rapper is hinting that he’s responsible for a lot more in the rap game right now, but he chooses to remain humble.

As for J. Cole, he echoes the same feelings in his verse and calls out rappers biting his style.

Cole and Yachty/comin’ for they respect/come and pay your debt Just like a travel pillow/ we at your neck for the way you slept This nuance but I see hella influence/in the way you dress The way you sound/the way you try to move You try to stay abreast/on all the latest flows and latest tones from Generation X Y’all chasing relevance/it’s evidenced /by the way you step As for me, I cook so masterfully/ain’t gotta pay a chef

The song is a nice break from what we expect on early Friday morning releases. Yachty is in his bag as usual, and Cole is continuing his fire run of features before he releases The Fall Off.

You can watch the visual for “The Secret Recipe” below.