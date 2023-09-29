Lil Yachty has dropped off his latest offering “The Secret Recipe” featuring J. Cole, and he’s holding his own on the bar fest.
Quiet as kept, rapper Lil Yachty has been releasing heat all year long and some fans think he’s been providing Drake with some of the best inspiration of his career. Currently, Lil Boat is on tour and it feels like his career is in a new phase with support and respect from all the greats.
This is clear in his latest single featuring J. Cole.
While a casual hip-hop fan would ask why Cole is on a song with Yachty, real ones know Boat can hold his own with the best of them. “The Secret Recipe” feels like the rapper is hinting that he’s responsible for a lot more in the rap game right now, but he chooses to remain humble.
As for J. Cole, he echoes the same feelings in his verse and calls out rappers biting his style.
Cole and Yachty/comin’ for they respect/come and pay your debt
Just like a travel pillow/ we at your neck for the way you slept
This nuance but I see hella influence/in the way you dress
The way you sound/the way you try to move
You try to stay abreast/on all the latest flows and latest tones from Generation X
Y’all chasing relevance/it’s evidenced /by the way you step
As for me, I cook so masterfully/ain’t gotta pay a chef
The song is a nice break from what we expect on early Friday morning releases. Yachty is in his bag as usual, and Cole is continuing his fire run of features before he releases The Fall Off.
You can watch the visual for “The Secret Recipe” below.
-
Who Wins The Jollof Wars? #SavorTheCulture Gets A Taste Of Senegal's OG Recipe From Brooklyn's Café Rue Dix
-
#SavorTheCulture Char & Deveen Dive Into Plantain Destination, BunNan BK
-
Way Too Gone: Messiest Reactions To Jeezy Filing For Divorce From Jeannie Mai
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
The Internet Is Going NUTS Over Paul Wall’s Transformation Into Seasoned Silver Fox Paulden Wallinski
-
Meagan The 'Missus?' Here's Why Jonathan Majors & Meagan Good Sparked Speculation They Got Huckleberry Hitched
-
Mercury Is Microbraiding: Social Media Explodes Over Teyana Taylor’s Split From Iman Shumpert
-
Break-In AND A Break-Up? Tamar Braxton Says She 'Isn't Safe With Anyone' After Robbery, Sparks Jeremy 'JR' Robinson Split Speculation
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.