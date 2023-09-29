Despite pushback from Travis Kelce’s team and hoards of fans across social media, Maya Benberry is sticking to her story that the NFL star is a cheater.
In a new interview with Inside Edition, the former Catching Kelce contestant opened up about her experiences dating the tight end amid his budding romance with Taylor Swift.
This conversation comes a few days after the social media influencer spoke to DailyMail about her ex-boyfriend’s alleged relationship with the singer, cautioning Swift to be careful and accusing the athlete of infidelity.
During her interview, Benberry revealed that she truly thought she was going to marry the Kansas City Chiefs player, claiming that she had a “key to his penthouse,” and that he would frequently spend time with her parents. But, she soon realized he was a “cheating narcissist” who won’t “change” his ways.
“Certain qualities don’t change in men,” she told the outlet. “I feel like Travis is a narcissist. Most narcissists don’t change.”
While Kelce’s team denied Maya’s previous claims that the baller was unfaithful to her, she doubled down on those allegations in this on-camera interview, insisting: “Like the saying goes, once a cheater, always a cheater.”
The Catching Kelce alum is also firing back at claims that she is only talking to the media about her ex-boyfriend to get attention, explaining to the outlet that she brought up these same cheating allegations five years ago and no denials were made.
As for his new relationship with Taylor Swift, Benberry isn’t buying it. She argued that because Kelce is “talking to the media a lot” about the romance, she questions how “genuine” both celebs’ feelings are for one another.
Maya also claimed that since issuing a warning to Swift about her experiences with the NFL star, she has received “death threats” from “angry fans” who are accusing her of trying to ruin Kelce’s relationship with the singer.
“Swifties are aggressive, very negative, very hypocritical,” she told Inside Edition. “It’s really crazy to me that someone that I think is positive and really nice has such a negative and angry fan base.”
Still, regardless of her negative experiences with Travis, Maya says she wants the world to know that she isn’t “jealous or bitter” of his new relationship.
“I wanted the public to know I’m not jealous or bitter about Taylor. She’s beautiful, she’s successful, we’re in two different lanes,” she explained. “My issue is more with Travis. Now, [he’s] trying to turn me into a bitter person or a liar, or delusional. And I’m the furthest thing from that.”
