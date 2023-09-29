Bossip Video

Despite filing for divorce earlier this month, Jeezy is still living under the same roof as his wife of two years, Jeannie Mai.

According to reports from TMZ, sources familiar with the situation have revealed that Jeezy and Jeannie are still living together at their home in Georgia. However, despite living under the same roof, there’s very little interaction going down between the two of them, simply crossing paths as they come and go without much further communication.