Despite filing for divorce earlier this month, Jeezy is still living under the same roof as his wife of two years, Jeannie Mai.

According to reports from TMZ, sources familiar with the situation have revealed that Jeezy and Jeannie are still living together at their home in Georgia. However, despite living under the same roof, there’s very little interaction going down between the two of them, simply crossing paths as they come and go without much further communication.

As expected, the sources also say the priority for both parties is their 1-year-old daughter, Monaco.

Living in the same house still doesn’t seem easy, especially since the divorce filing reportedly came as a total shock to Jeannie, causing a lot of anxiety and tension between her and Jeezy.

Regardless of being blindsided, the former co-host of The Real is allegedly doing everything she can to try and salvage their marriage instead of going through with divorce proceedings.

A source told PEOPLE that the 44-year-old is “hurt and devastated” by the musician’s decision to end their marriage.

“She got married to stay married,” the insider told the publication. “She’s committed to trying to save her marriage.”

A second source said that the problems between the couple escalated recently, though things haven’t been good for a while.

“They’ve had issues for a long time, but things got really hard over the last few months,” the source claimed. “He spends nearly all his time in Atlanta, and she was flying back and forth between there and LA. She was scaling back a bit and trying to spend more time in Atlanta to work on their issues.”

The source added: “She obviously knew they had problems, but she wasn’t expecting a divorce. Now she’s trying to figure out what her future looks like and where she’ll be living.”

On the contrary, it doesn’t seem like Jeezy is trying to work things out. In his divorce filing, the rapper said the former couple are “currently living in a bona fide state of separation,” and that their marriage is “irretrievably broken” with “no hope for reconciliation.”

