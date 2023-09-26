Bossip Video

Jeezy might have filed for divorce from Jeannie Mai, but the rapper still hasn’t taken off his wedding ring.

The couple got married in 2021 after two years of dating, welcoming their baby girl, Monaco, in January 2022. But, less than two years after expanding their family, the rapper filed for divorce on September 14, calling their marriage “irretrievably broken.”

There have been many different rumors suggesting the reason behind their separation, with one source telling Entertainment Tonight that Jeezy and Jeannie were at odds due to not seeing eye-to-eye on “certain family values and expectations.”

Jeezy made an appearance at REVOLT WORLD this past weekend, and despite the pending divorce, the flashy band on his ring finger was still there.

This fact has some fans of the couple hoping a reconciliation is on the horizon, while others think the divorce headlines are simply a publicity stunt to help sell tickets to Jeezy’s tour.

“He still have [sic] his ring on,” commented one fan under a Revolt World post featuring the rapper during a fireside chat. “He definitely got his ring on, work it out Jeezy,” added another.

One rumor circulating around their separation is that Mai cheated on her husband with Access Hollywood host Mario Lopez. Fans first started to speculate that the pair were more than friends after Jeannie made an appearance as a guest cohost on the show back in August when viewers noticed that there was chemistry between the two.

While neither Jeezy nor Jeannie have spoken publicly about their divorce or any of the rumors, the aforementioned affair has been shut down by sources close to the former Real co-host. Sources close to Mai told TMZ on Friday that there is “no truth” to the rumors of an affair between her and Lopez.

As for her divorce from the rapper, the sources say Jeannie is absolutely devastated and heartbroken, simply focused on doing whatever is best for their daughter.