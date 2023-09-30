Bossip Video

Four months after Jacky Oh suddenly died at 32, and authorities revealed the cause of death of DC Young Fly’s longtime partner.

On Friday, the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office released findings from her autopsy. TMZ reports she passed away due to complications from cosmetic surgery. In May, Jacky flew to Miami for a mommy makeover.

Following the May 30 procedure, Jacky got prescriptions for the antibiotic Ciprofloxacin, painkiller Oxycodone, and Ondansetron for nausea. She complained of a headache at a post-op appointment. She received a massage for the pain and advice to take ibuprofen and stop the anti-nausea meds.

Jacky’s condition continued to get worse as she recovered at a nearby hotel the next day. By May 31, the headache had escalated to complaints of a “burning” sensation in her head. The MTV star began struggling to speak.

Her aunt called 9-1-1, but Jacky was unresponsive by the time paramedics arrived. They rushed her to Mercy Hospital, where they pronounced her dead “despite resuscitative efforts.” The autopsy report determined that Jacky suffered from swelling of the brain and extensive bleeding from the skin on her torso.

Jacky Oh’s Reported Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Zach Okhah, Denied Any Wrongdoing After Her Death

As BOSSIP previously reported, Jacky’s now-deleted last social media post announced her upcoming surgery with Dr. Zach Okhah. She went to the “Liposuction/BBL Specialist” for his signature procedure of liposuction and transferring the fat to her butt.

Although the PH-1 Miami clinic founder could not speak on specific patients, he addressed the allegations of “botched” surgeries. As speculation about his credentials and rumors about malpractice continued, Dr. Zach took to Instagram again to clear his name.

“As many of you know first-hand, my reputation for safety is exemplary. I’m not willing to operate, without exception, on any patient if my preoperative protocols for medical clearance are not wholly met,” he explained. “I have operated on 2000 patients, which is roughly 6000 hours in the operating room. Every procedure is always performed to the highest medical standard and our safety protocols are diligently observed by my entire team,” the Brown University-trained surgeon added.

A spokesperson for BET Media Group announced Jacky Oh’s tragic passing.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild ‘N Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed. “Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild ‘N Out cast throughout five seasons. More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children,” the statement continued.

Jacky joined the cast of the hit show in 2014 and met DC Young Fly in 2015. The couple welcomed three children together: Nova, Nala and Prince. In his touching eulogy at Jacky’s funeral, the comedian opened up about leaning on faith to stay strong for their family.