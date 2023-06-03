See why Dr. Zach’s former patients accused him of fake reviews and said his procedures allegedly “mutilated” them after the jump.

“Getting ready for my mommy makeover with Dr. Zach!! Stay tuned on my Youtube channel for the full reveal!”

A screenshot obtained by Hollywood Unlocked shows Jacky, real name Jacklyn Smith, in a side embrace with the doctor. The caption read,

Dr. Zach raised eyebrows when he deleted a post he shared on Instagram of himself and Jacky before he subsequently unfollowed the Influencer.

As BOSSIP previously reported , 32-year-old Wild ‘N Out star Jacky Oh passed away on Wednesday. And while the mom of three’s cause of death has not been confirmed, she reportedly was undergoing a “mommy makeover.” Dr. Zach — born Zachary Oklah— performed the surgery in Miami and the model reportedly took to Instagram to share the news in a now-deleted post.

Dr. Zach’s Former Plastic Surgery Patients Filed Lawsuits Against Him, Complained That He Allegedly “Mutilated” Them

According to PEOPLE, the PH-1 Miami surgeon has sued former patients for negative online reviews claiming his work was subpar. Since Jacky Oh’s passing, reports from Page Six reveal Okhah filed a lawsuit against his former client, Leile Penn, in July 2021 for over $30, o000 after she alleged the surgeon “mutilated” her in a RealSelf review. Okhah contends her claims are “false” and accused the disgruntled patient of “directly engaging with” prospective clients and advising them to select another doctor. However, the lawsuit was dismissed in December 2021 without prejudice. In addition, the Miami cosmetic surgeon filed a lawsuit in September against Kyla Neirenburg for stating he doesn’t have any “happy patients,” the outlet reports. She alleged his Google reviews were not created by his actual patients but “written by their own staff or friends. ” Dr. Okhaf filed a suit, the publication reports, for $30,000, but this case was also dismissed without prejudice in December 2021. A BET Media Group spokesperson confirmed the content creator’s sudden death. The company released a statement to PEOPLE describing Jacky as a “talented Wild ‘N Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed. ” The spokesman added, “[she] was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild ‘N Out cast throughout five seasons. ” “More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children. “

Before Her Shocking Death, Jacky Oh Embraced Her Relationship With DC Young Fly, Motherhood, And Entrepreneurship

Jacky was the long-time partner of DC Young Fly. The couple shared children, Nova, Nala, and Prince. As previously reported the Atlanta native learned of his girlfriend’s passing while filming Wild ‘N Out and recently released a brief statement on her passing thanking fans for their prayers.

After Ms. Oh retired her Wild ‘N Out uniform, she set her sights on entrepreneurial endeavors. The MTV star founded a lip gloss line in addition to becoming a realtor.

Jacky doted on her children and basked in motherhood. On Mother’s Day, she expressed her joy of being a mother on Instagram, “I do a lot, but being a mommy is my favorite🤞🏽”

“God chose me 3X 🙏I promise i never take it for granted . Im so damn blessed man!” she added.

Many have publicly given their condolences to DC and Jacky’s family via social media, including her friend, trainer, and Influencer, Leticia Gardner, who wrote in the caption of an IG post,

“Dear Twin… I love you. Words can’t even describe what I feel. The Thought of trying to adjust to life without is so unreal .. .. @msjackyoh”

Rapper Lil Boosie, a friend of DC Young Fly, expressed his devastation for the comedian in an Instagram video.

“That put tears in my eyes bro. That’s my ni— right there bro.” He continued, “I’m hurting for my boy. I don’t even know what to tell him.”

Oh’s good friend B. Simone also shared a moving tribute post noting how her friend was strengthening her relationship with God while enjoying motherhood.

“I can’t sleep tonight. Jacky we miss you girl 💔,” wrote Simone. “Your besties are broken. Your family is crushed & I honestly am still in shock. I feel guilty going on with life. I’ve never lost anyone close to me and I can’t believe you are gone. I love you so much.”

Sending love and light to Jacky’s Oh’s family. She had a soft, angelic presence that those who loved her will truly miss.