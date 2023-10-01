Bossip Video

It’s a new week and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

Many will still be under the influence of the SuperMoon in Aries from the 29th this week so please mind your temper and know that there’s no need to rush into big choices at this time. On the fourth Mercury goes into Libra making all of us a bit more diplomatic and frankly wanting to play nice even if we may find ourselves holding the short end of the stick. This period until the 22nd requires a cup full of grace and a pound of common sense. We will learn to balance what’s best for self and the collective. Did you know that you can book a psychic reading with ZYA at ASKZYA.COM? Use code BOSSIP10 for 10% off. **Limited offer.

Alright, let’s see what’s in the stars for you this week!

Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert

CAPRICORN:

The key to creating your own unique alchemy is in the harnessing, listening and heeding of your intuition. Get tapped in by doing third eye opening meditations with amethyst crystal and going for a sound bath at your nearest healing studio. RED FLAG: Layoffs are coming in hot! Get ahead of the nonsense by sprucing up your resume and touching base with your contacts or even starting that side hustle you’ve been dreaming of. SWEET SPOT: Now is the season to harvest well laid seeds. In other words now is the time to call in favors, network and shine! Book a psychic reading with ZYA at ASKZYA.COM. Use code BOSSIP10 for 10% off. **Limited offer.

Keep reading for more BOSSIP horoscopes!