Astro Overview:
We have a Full Moon in Aries on 9/29 which creates a strong opposition to our Libra Sun. Libra likes to partner up, compromise and make things balanced. Aries is self focused and really doesn’t care who gets in the way or who gets hurt as long as they can achieve what they want.
We must work to balance this Full Moon with our own selfish wants vs the good of the collective.
This transit will also highlight any icky residue in relationships that didn’t get resolved during the Venus Retrograde.
CAPRICORN:
Standing firm in your authentic truth is the key to healing chaos and facilitating inner peace. If this resonates then take some meditative walks and get really bold with yourself and ask yourself: “Where am I shrinking from my truth?”
RED FLAG: If inclement weather is on the horizon for where you live then please drive slowly and get a thorough checkup with your vehicle without delay.
SWEET SPOT: While often anxiety-inducing embracing change is the only way that we can level up on every level. Lean into it.
