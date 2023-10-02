Bossip Video

Fans who didn’t have a chance to attend Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour can experience some of the magic at their local movie theater later this year.

Late Sunday evening, following her final performance in Kansas City, Beyoncé surprised fans with a trailer for a concert film based on her 2023 world tour.

The film, titled Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, has opened ticket pre-sales at theater chains including AMC, Regal, and Cinemark, set to hit theaters in the U.S. on December 1.

“Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé accentuates the journey of Renaissance World Tour, from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri,” according to a press release. “It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft. Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour created a sanctuary for freedom, and shared joy, for more than 2.7 million fans.”

The trailer alone is full of surprises, including appearances from the whole Knowles-Carter clan. Footage of Bey rehearsing with her eldest daughter, 11-year-old Blue Ivy, can be seen in the trailer, along with clips of her and Jay-Z’s 6-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir. Hov also makes an appearance, being heard on a voiceover asking his wife about her intentions with this tour.

“When I am performing, I am nothing but free,” Beyoncé says in the trailer. “My goal for this tour was to create a place where everyone is free, and no one is judged.”

According to reports from Variety, insiders said the film will incorporate highlights from the full 2023 run of the Renaissance World Tour, the long-awaited videos shot for the visual album, and a documentary-style account of Beyoncé both recording the album and working on the tour.

Check out the trailer for Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé below: