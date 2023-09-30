The wait might soon be over for visuals from Beyoncé after reported plans to release a Renaissance World Tour film in theaters this fall.

So far, the iconic singer has released everything from vinyl albums and wristbands to a chromed-out dress code and couture collection. Between the rollout and her epic performances, this era gave us everything! Everything but visuals.

Fans of other artists might be more than happy with videos for the singles and visualizer. However, Beyoné’s following is spoiled. The Hive anticipated a visual album for Renaissance like she did for Black Is King, Lemonade, and the self-titled album that changed the game with the visual drop. Whether you missed one of the biggest tours of the year or want to relive it again, the Renaissance World Tour experience isn’t over yet.

The Renaissance World Tour Could Spin The Block On The Big Screen With A Concert Film In AMC Theaters

Variety reports Beyoncé is “in advanced talks” to release a Renaissance concert film with AMC theaters. A source revealed the chain is locking down exclusive rights to directly distribute a documentary-style film about the project. In addition to performances, it will reportedly feature the recording of the album. Fans can also look forward to behind-the-scenes footage from the planning of the tour and a sneak peek of filming the visual album.

Two weeks ago, CAA approached major studios and streamers about bidding on the upcoming film, according to another source. Neither of the companies nor Beyoncé’s representatives commented on the potential agreement.

However, it sounds like AMC is close to sealing the deal. You can’t get much past the Hive. Fans clocked that AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron recently followed Beyoncé on X (formerly Twitter). That’s all the confirmation many needed to start planning their futuristic fits for the film release.

