Michael Rubin’s inaugural REFORM Alliance’s Casino Night Gala raised millions for charity with Jay-Z, Kim Kardashian, Meek Mill, Tom Brady, Travis Scott, Matthew McConaughey, and more.
Like the billionaire’s famous summer White Party, he brought the stars out for this good cause. Michael, Jay-Z, and Meek hosted the elite event on Saturday night at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City. Kevin Hart emceed the invite-only black-tie event. After a night of high-stakes action, the Gala raised $24 million for the REFORM Alliance.
According to a press release, the organization “works to transform the nation’s supervision system for nearly 4 million people on probation or parole into one that creates pathways to work and wellbeing, rather than a revolving door back to prison.”
Wallo with a message for the millionaires at Jay Z’s blackjack party pic.twitter.com/WXQwk6UKKe
— 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) October 1, 2023
The festivities included a dinner program, blackjack tournament, and live auction followed by an epic after-party. The program also featured “stories of people impacted by broken probation and parole policies and those who have benefitted from the bipartisan laws REFORM has passed throughout the country.”
The Hollywood high rollers competed in a live auction with items Jay-Z, Tom Brady, and Rashid Johnson donated. George Condo donated an original painting that sparked a bidding war between Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady. The auction raised $7.8 million. The star-studded night didn’t end there.
Check out the stacked list of performers at the afterparty and more pics from the REFORM Alliance’s Casino Night Gala after the flip!
REFORM Alliance’s Casino Night Gala Surprises Guests With Performances From Meek Mill, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Quavo, And More
After the live auction, the celebration continued with at Ocean’s Sportsbook, The Gallery. The after-party served specialty cocktails from D’USSE, which took over the bar for the night.
Then, the A-List crowd turned up to surprise performances from Romeo Santos, Lil Baby, Quavo, Fat Joe, and French Montana. REFORM Alliance board member Meek Mill also rocked the stage.
More than 250 VIPs attended the REFORM Alliance Casino Night Gala. The biggest names in music, sports, business, and entertainment showed up and showed out for a good cause. Lil Kim, Dez Bryant, Gayle King, Taylor Rooks, Alex Rodriguez, and Jalen Rose were just a few on the guest list.
Check out more pictures from the epic REFORM Alliance’s Casino Night Gala below.
