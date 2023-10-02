Michael Rubin’s inaugural REFORM Alliance’s Casino Night Gala raised millions for charity with Jay-Z, Kim Kardashian, Meek Mill, Tom Brady, Travis Scott, Matthew McConaughey, and more.

Like the billionaire’s famous summer White Party, he brought the stars out for this good cause. Michael, Jay-Z, and Meek hosted the elite event on Saturday night at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City. Kevin Hart emceed the invite-only black-tie event. After a night of high-stakes action, the Gala raised $24 million for the REFORM Alliance.

According to a press release, the organization “works to transform the nation’s supervision system for nearly 4 million people on probation or parole into one that creates pathways to work and wellbeing, rather than a revolving door back to prison.”

Wallo with a message for the millionaires at Jay Z’s blackjack party pic.twitter.com/WXQwk6UKKe — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) October 1, 2023

The festivities included a dinner program, blackjack tournament, and live auction followed by an epic after-party. The program also featured “stories of people impacted by broken probation and parole policies and those who have benefitted from the bipartisan laws REFORM has passed throughout the country.”

The Hollywood high rollers competed in a live auction with items Jay-Z, Tom Brady, and Rashid Johnson donated. George Condo donated an original painting that sparked a bidding war between Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady. The auction raised $7.8 million. The star-studded night didn’t end there.

Check out the stacked list of performers at the afterparty and more pics from the REFORM Alliance’s Casino Night Gala after the flip!