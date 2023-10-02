Yet another celebrity couple bites the dust!

Tamar Braxton’s Queens Court fiancé Jeremy ‘JR’ Robinson has announced their breakup while throwing some shade about her recent burglary.

After a reality show relationship and engagement, J.R. and Tamar’s whirlwind romance is officially over. The couple endured social media scrutiny, baby mama drama, and messy beef with other celebrity couples. However, the final straw seemed to be a recent break-in that left Tamar feeling like she wasn’t “safe anywhere or with anyone.”

As BOSSIP previously reported, Tamar took to social media with footage of robbers breaking into her car. Despite the former lovebirds posting each other the day before, the announcement hinted at a breakup. In addition to Tamar sharing that not even JR made her feel safe, she seemed to reveal that she recently moved out. “I had a lot in my car ’cause I don’t live anywhere,” she said.

Other Signs Of Tamar Braxton & Jeremy “JR” Robinson’s Breakup

According to Collider, there were other hints about trouble in paradise for JR and Tamar. Before the break-in earlier this month, Tamar shared that she related to another reality star’s messy break-up: Drew Sidora.

Later this month, the “All The Way Home” singer will start her tour for the 10th anniversary of Love And War. Tamar said she picked the RHOA star as the opening act because she could relate to Drew’s “vulnerability over being alone.”

Fans clocked another hint about JR & Tamar growing apart on her YouTube channel. The couple launched a series about the realities of their blended multiracial family on All Things Black and White. In addition to the swirling reality stars, their would-be family included Tamar’s two children with ex-husband Vince Herbert and JR’s five kids with four women.

Fans noticed however that there are only two episodes of the series, which didn’t continue after June 16. There’s no shortage of new content from Tamar, who recently launched a new YouTube series. However, there’s a suspicious a suspicious lack of JR in Days With Tay.

Now, the attorney is finally setting the record straight about the robbery and his relationship with Tamar.

Check out Jeremy “JR” Robinson’s announcement that he broke up with Tamar Braxton.