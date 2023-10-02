Bossip Video

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson are calling it quits after four years of marriage.

2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Lionel Hahn / Getty

The Queen & Slim actress is the one who filed for divorce, according to reports from TMZ.

In her filing, Turner-Smith cites “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the separation. According to the documents, which were filed by veteran celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser, the actress and model is asking for joint custody of their 3-year-old daughter, Juno.
While there is no prenup in place, Jodie wants to take spousal support off the table for both her and Joshua. The date of separation is listed as Sept. 13.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CdHIU5BvKz3/
Jodie and Joshua first met during Usher’s birthday party in 2018, and from there, their relationship was hot and heavy. The pair got engaged just a few months later, going to the Beverly Hills Courthouse to obtain a wedding license before most people knew the couple were even dating. A little over a week later, they made their relationship Instagram official when Turner-Smith posted a picture of them gazing into each other’s eyes.

Related Stories

Late last year, there were breakup rumors after they unfollowed each other on Instagram, but those were squashed when they attended the Oscars together in March 2023 looking very much like a couple. Just last month, Jodie and Joshua attended J.Crew’s New York Fashion Week party, smiling and posing for pictures as a couple on Sept. 6–only a week before their listed date of separation.
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cw3wXkorT3c/

Jackson has yet to respond to the divorce filing.

Categories: Divorces
POPULAR STORIES

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.