Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson are calling it quits after four years of marriage.

The Queen & Slim actress is the one who filed for divorce, according to reports from TMZ.

In her filing, Turner-Smith cites “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the separation. According to the documents, which were filed by veteran celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser, the actress and model is asking for joint custody of their 3-year-old daughter, Juno.

While there is no prenup in place, Jodie wants to take spousal support off the table for both her and Joshua. The date of separation is listed as Sept. 13.