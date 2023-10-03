Bossip Video

Despite a relationship that may be confusing to a lot of folks, Diddy is always gonna show love to Yung Miami.

Having entered Forbes’ billionaire rappers circle last year, Diddy was asked in a new interview with Billboard about who in the next generation of hip-hop would be joining him. After shouting out the late Nipsey Hussle and giving some flowers to Travis Scott, the Bad Boy founder explained why he thinks his good friend Yung Miami is on her way to being a billionaire.

“Nipsey Hussle, to me, was that young Puff version. But one person that I can say right now is Travis Scott. I can relate to how he’s diversifying his portfolio and really understanding how to take it to the next level,” the mogul said before mentioning the City Girls rapper. “I also think Yung Miami from the City Girls,” he continued. “She reminds me of Oprah with the endless possibilities that she has as far as her clothing line, television shows, performances, live podcasts. I really respect both of their hustles and see them being able to break through.”

This comparison of Yung Miami and Oprah Winfrey comes a little over a year after the star (full name Caresha Brownlee) first revealed her desire to follow in the footsteps of the iconic talk show host. At the time, Miami–who hosts her own show called Caresha Please–also named Wendy Williams as a figure she’s inspired by before famously saying she wanted to become the “Black Oprah.”

“I want to take it to the next level. I want to be like — I think she has a podcast now — a person like Wendy Williams,” the actress revealed in an interview with XXL. “I’m dreaming big. I want to go to the highest of the highest. I want to be the Black Oprah.”

It’s no secret that Diddy believes in the potential of Yung Miami to go far with her different business ventures, with Caresha crediting the mogul with advising her to begin her career as a media personality.