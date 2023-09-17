When Diddy told us he won’t stop, that also applied to the bedroom because Yung Miami praised his peen prowess as a long-lasting lover: “This n*gga don’t go to sleep”

Yung Miami recently sat down with Diddy for the latest episode of Love Radio on Apple. The casual couple shared details about the mogul’s sexual stamina.

Yung Miami Reveals She Didn’t Put Diddy To Sleep Like ‘Buenas Noches’ After All: “It’s Giving ‘No Sleep'”

According to the rapstress, she predicted her WAP would make the mogul “tap out.” She was shook to find out Diddy’s ding-a-ling is also #TeamNoSleep.

The conversation began with the City Girls star asking Puff “how many rounds” he can go in the bedroom. He convinces her to answer the question since she has firsthand knowledge.

“Baby, let me tell y’all something. This n*gga don’t go to sleep. I be like g*ddamn,” she answered.

Yung Miami, whose real name Caresha is as popular as her rap name, then referenced her song “Rap Freaks.” The laughable line dedicated to Diddy, “Put your rich ass to sleep, buenas noches,” wasn’t exactly true.

“I’ma tell y’all something, for real, for real, for real, I really thought that I was gon’ make him tap out…I really thought he was about to be buenas noches but this n*gga don’t go to sleep,” she explained. “I be like, ‘You need to go to sleep.’ You gotta be charged up like a Tesla,” Caresha revealed as a diamond encrusted “love” chain hung from her neck.

Apparently, Diddy’s mantra “can’t stop, won’t stop” applies to the bedroom as well.

“You going off the grid with me you definitely gotta go to sleep for a week,” Diddy replied with a mischievous grin. The 29-year-old agreed, “It’s definitely giving no sleep.”

