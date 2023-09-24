Bossip Video

Cassie’s husband, Alex Fine, is calling Diddy out of the closet once again after leaving a shady social media comment under a video of the mogul.

The personal trainer held no punches after viewing a video of the 53-year-old explaining why the publishing rights were returned to his former Bad Boy artists after 20 years, according to RadarOnline.

“He’s so old n fruity,” Fine commented in addition to a rainbow flag and elderly man emoji.

It seems like this cowboy just “can’t stop” taking shots.

As previously reported, the 30-year-old is doubling down on the claims he made in 2022 after Love released his single “Gotta Move On.” The song seemingly addressed his split from Cassie as the pair dated for a decade before she moved on to the Fine man in 2019.

The lyrics read, “You found a new man, so I gotta move on/Guess you got a new agenda, with someone you barely know/I won’t say you’re wrong/Guess you had to move on.”

Mere hours after the song’s debut, Alex, who has been married to Cassie for 3 years, took to his InstaStories to share a post that some fans concluded was a slight at the Deleon owner.

“Happy Pride to all my LGBTQ+ friends,” Fine wrote including a link to an LGBT foundation. He continued, “Attached is a charity that helps people who are in the closet and GOTTA MOVE ON. Along with other resources.”

Diddy has never acknowledged the post, so could this be why Fine decided to poke the bear again?

Social Media Reacts To Alex Fine’s Seemingly One-Sided Beef With Cassie’s Ex, Diddy

Fans are perplexed by Cassie’s man’s comments when things are seemingly peaceful. On Unwine With Tasha K, the media personality said, “I don’t understand why you calling this man old and fruity when you got the woman.”

The host then shared her theory,

“You know what I think it is. He (Alex) knows deep down inside that Cassie moved on a little too fast. And he probably says like, ‘why do I have go do all this extra sh*t when Diddy allegedly beat you. Beat alleged babies out of you. Pulled your hair out. Lied to you. Cheated on you’ and he gets all this public recognition.”

Tasha concluded,

“I think he’s sizing his d**** up to Diddy. That’s gotta be what it is.”

X users shared their thoughts on the beef Alex is determined to make happen.

An X user tweeted, “Not Alex Fine being messy about Didy being in the closet.”

One user wasn’t surprised by Alex’s allegations, stating, “We all knew Diddy liked to diddle.”

Another added, “I feel like some sh*t is about to drop in regard to Diddy. Curious what it could be…”

Someone else said Alex should be fearful after making statements about the “Act Bad” singer.

“Diddy gonna get him popped.”

Alex put a ring on Cassie in August 2019 and they got hitched two weeks later in an intimate ceremony in Malibu, California.

The couple share two children — they welcomed a daughter, Frankie, a few months after they tied the knot in December 2019 and a second baby girl, Sunny, in March 2021.

Fine shared a sweet letter to his girls following the birth of Sunny.

“I woke up this morning with you two and your mama and took a moment to let it sink in that we created the perfect family that isn’t perfect but its filled with so much love.”

Alex, you seem to have a wonderful life with the woman you swiftly snatched up from Diddy. Don’t add insult to injury by making comments about him that are ageist and homophobic.

The rapper has been on a self-proclaimed love wave for the past few years, we don’t think it’s wise to reroute him on the last train to petty.