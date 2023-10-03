Bossip Video

As many of you know, California Senator Diane Feinstein passed away last week. Her passing means that an open seat needs to be filled and according to ABCNews, Governor Gavin Newsom knows precisely who he wants to appoint as her successor.

Laphonza Butler, president of a pro-abortion political activist group called EMILY’s List, will become the first-ever openly LGBTQ person to represent the state of California in the Senate. Additionally, she will be the second openly gay woman ever to serve in the Senate following the election of Tammy Baldwin from Wisconsin in 2012.

Moreover, Butler will be only the third Black woman to grace the hallowed walls of the Senate chamber and she will be sworn in on Tuesday, October 3, by the second woman on that list, Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Laphonza Butler has spent her career fighting for the rights of women and working people, just by looking at her career,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday. “And she’s herself succeeding a trailblazer by breaking more barriers.”