As many of you know, California Senator Diane Feinstein passed away last week. Her passing means that an open seat needs to be filled and according to ABCNews, Governor Gavin Newsom knows precisely who he wants to appoint as her successor.
Laphonza Butler, president of a pro-abortion political activist group called EMILY’s List, will become the first-ever openly LGBTQ person to represent the state of California in the Senate. Additionally, she will be the second openly gay woman ever to serve in the Senate following the election of Tammy Baldwin from Wisconsin in 2012.
Moreover, Butler will be only the third Black woman to grace the hallowed walls of the Senate chamber and she will be sworn in on Tuesday, October 3, by the second woman on that list, Vice President Kamala Harris.
“Laphonza Butler has spent her career fighting for the rights of women and working people, just by looking at her career,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday. “And she’s herself succeeding a trailblazer by breaking more barriers.”
Aside from heading the operation at EMILY’s List, Butler has long been a political strategist for the Democratic party and a labor union leader ensuring that nursing home and medical care workers are treated equitably. Her work at Bearstar Strategies garnered the attention of both Gov. Newsom and Senator Alex Padilla and likely lead to their confidence that she could serve as a worthy Senator in the wake of Feinstein’s sudden death.
Congratulations to Senator Butler! We look forward to seeing her assert herself as a dignified member of the federal government that is fraught with clowns and clout chasers.
-
Who Wins The Jollof Wars? #SavorTheCulture Gets A Taste Of Senegal's OG Recipe From Brooklyn's Café Rue Dix
-
#SavorTheCulture Char & Deveen Dive Into Plantain Destination, BunNan BK
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
The Internet Is Going NUTS Over Paul Wall’s Transformation Into Seasoned Silver Fox Paulden Wallinski
-
Meagan The 'Missus?' Here's Why Jonathan Majors & Meagan Good Sparked Speculation They Got Huckleberry Hitched
-
Travis-Free Glow: Kayla Nicole's Hottest Thirst Traps On The Gram
-
Nia Long Calls Out Ime Udoka's Alleged Mistress By Name While Blasting Boston Celtics For Exposing 2022 Cheating Scandal
-
When The Mac & Cheese Touches The Yams: Ashanti & Mýa Remind Everyone That They’re 40-FINE In Viral Photo
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.