Since becoming a mother of two just a couple months ago, Rihanna is looking better than ever.

The Fenty founder and her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, stepped out for a romantic date night on Tuesday to celebrate the rapper’s 35th birthday.

This public outing comes after Rihanna introduced her son, Riot Rose, to fans on social media with a sweet family photo shoot just two months after giving birth to her second child on August 1.

The happy couple was seen arriving at Carbone in New York City this week, holding hands as they entered the restaurant for the birthday celebration. For the outing, Rihanna was rocking a black tulle top, which she paired with some shiny high-heel leggings.

The singer added a cropped bomber jacket on top, accessorizing with a diamond necklace and a pair of silver hoop earrings. She wore her highlighted blonde hair in a sophisticated updo, completing the look with a pair of sunglasses and a bold lip.

As for the birthday boy, Rocky was wearing a shirt and tie layered under a baggy grey sweater and a plaid blazer. He paired that with some baggy light-wash jeans and black boots, carrying a pink bag in his hand. His hair was completely covered with pearl clips, also wearing a pair of bold diamond earrings to complete the look.

Rihanna previously spoke to Vogue about her fashion choices throughout her first pregnancy, though she was particularly upset about how to dress herself after giving birth.

“Dressing for pregnancy was such a piece of cake,” she told the outlet. “But dressing in postpartum, what the f**k do you do? The week that I came home from the hospital – that was nothing but sweats and hoodies. But the weeks after that, you don’t know what to put on. Everything is too small or too big.” Rih continued, “You kind of just gotta wait it out otherwise you end up buying so many clothes you’re not going to use. Well, unless you get pregnant again.”

Get pregnant again, she did. But she also seems to have mastered the art of dressing in postpartum.