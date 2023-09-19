Bossip Video

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are giving fans their first look at their second son in a series of adorable family flicks.

Just a little more than one month after his birth, baby Riot Rose Mayers is making his world debut.

In shots taken by photographer Miles Diggs a.k.a. Diggzy who captured Rih’s first pregnancy announcement, baby Riot takes center stage alongside his famed mom, dad, and big brother, RZA Athelston Mayers, 16 months.

In the purely precious pics, Rih’s seen sporting a denim jacket and navy panta-boots while proud Papa A$AP wears a white undershirt, plaid shirt, and jeans. Rih’s curls are fashioned into a chic updo and she seems elated to pose alongside her family.

The couple’s boys are equally stylish; Riot Rose wears a fittingly rose-colored ensemble that includes overalls, a durag, and Timberland boots while RZA rocks a tiny leather jacket and jeans.

Back in February just days before announcing her second pregnancy, Rihanna told British Vogue that she was “very happy” with motherhood and was reminded that she said she wanted a big family of three or four, kids.

“Oh s***t,” she said, laughing to writer Giles Hattersley. “You really gotta be careful with your mouth. “Listen, I’m down for whatever,” she added. “My wish would be I would like to have more kids but whatever God wants for me, I’m here.” I guess now Rocky’s got his son, you can have whatever you like next? she’s asked. “I’m open,” she added. “Girl, boy. Whatever.”

Congrats to Rih and Rocky on their latest addition!