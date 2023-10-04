Joshua Jackson is said to be completely devastated following news of his wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, filing for divorce.
The Dawson’s Creek alum reportedly isn’t “thrilled” about the ending of his marriage, sources revealed to DailyMail this week. Jackson also insists there was no foul play or infidelity that led to this decision, but that the relationship had simply “run its course” as some marriages do.
Turner-Smith listed their date of separation as September 13 in her divorce filing, according to TMZ, but it wasn’t until this week that she filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.”
“Joshua is heartbroken over the impending divorce, he always thought that he would be married and grow old with his family, and everything would be happily ever after,” the insider told DailyMail. “He had the dream scenario in his mind, and Jodie was his person and the person he thought he would be with forever.”
The source went on to say that Jackson’s primary concern is their young child–three-year-old daughter Juno Rose Diana–as the pair looks ahead to a life as co-parents.
“He never wanted this for their daughter,’ the insider continued. “They both are great parents and will continue to be, he just hates that they won’t be together as a couple for their daughter anymore. They will always be connected through her.”
Not only is the actor devastated by the divorce filing, but the insider also claimed that Joshua would love nothing more than to reunite with Jodie.
“He would have loved nothing more than to still be with Jodie and in a perfect world would probably even take her back if she were to stop the divorce, but now that they have got to this place, he is going to have to accept it,” the source said.
The insider also insisted that there was been no bad behavior on either side.
“Nothing horrible happened between the two like infidelity, the relationship just went its course, and it is just a sad time,” they explained. “Joshua isn’t thrilled about it, but as we all know, life doesn’t always work out the way you’d like it to work out.”
Celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser is representing Turner-Smith, who asked for joint custody of their daughter. The pair do not have a prenup in place.
