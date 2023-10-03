No celebrity marriage is safe in 2023
WELP, it’s a wrap between Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson who are calling it quits after nearly four years of marriage.
According to reports from TMZ, the Queen & Slim actress filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the separation.
In documents filed by veteran celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser, the actress/model is asking for joint custody of their 3-year-old daughter, Juno.
While there’s no prenup in place, Jodie wants to take spousal support off the table for both her and Joshua. The date of separation is listed as Sept. 13.
Jodie and Joshua’s whirlwind romance started during Usher‘s birthday party in 2018 and the rest is history.
The pair got engaged just a few months later at the Beverly Hills Courthouse to obtain a wedding license before most people knew the couple were even dating.
A week later, they made their relationship Instagram official when Turner-Smith posted a picture of them gazing romantically into each other’s eyes.
From there, they became “relationship goals” until breakup rumors swirled online after they unfollowed each other on Instagram, b
However, the rumors faded when they attended the Oscars together in March 2023 looking very much boo’d up.
And just last month, Jodie and Joshua attended J.Crew’s New York Fashion Week party, smiling and posing for pictures as a couple on Sept. 6–only a week before their listed date of separation.
Jackson has yet to respond to the divorce filing that sent social media spiraling into a frenzy.
Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson are getting a divorce 💔
— journalist jawn (@dirtywhiteups) October 2, 2023
Are you shocked Jodie filed for divorce from Joshua? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over their unexpected split on the flip.
Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson are getting a divorce 💔
— journalist jawn (@dirtywhiteups) October 2, 2023
Okay, I know we're all sad about Josh and Jodie, but hear me out…guess who're finally single at the same time again? pic.twitter.com/VaU7sk22pq
— Jennifer Iacopelli (sometimes Hennessy) (@jennifercarolyn) October 2, 2023
Jodie Turner-Smith was too good for that man I’m sorry.
— Minnie (@saintdutchess) October 2, 2023
me finding out Jodie Turner Smith and Joshua Jackson split up https://t.co/ke6D2lnBhq
— massage gun kelly (@treswritesstuff) October 2, 2023
I still remember Jodie Turner-Smith piping up about Will Smith and the entire internet provided receipts of her husband cheating while she was pregnant… I’m glad the receipts did the job in the end https://t.co/cDvTOk8qXC
— U N G I L D E D (@Finnick_Junior) October 2, 2023
Blind items say Joshua was HORRIFIC to Jodie so GOOD FOR JODIE https://t.co/cCen4AYpvL
— kelli (@LagunaBiotchIG) October 2, 2023
So she proposed and then initiated the divorce? He gets to leave as the catch and she leaves as the chaser 🙁 destined for foolishness pic.twitter.com/zgwKY63HH7 https://t.co/VtXGyncr5A
— Cool Girl (@Tea_witdre) October 2, 2023
Jodie Turner and Joshua Jackson now, whew y’all really are divorcing up in here pic.twitter.com/bGeRAOIBZa
— Delroy Lindo Stan Acct (@FupaFairytwo) October 2, 2023
I'm not surprised by Jodie Turner-Smith & Joshua Jackson's divorce. She was clearly more into him than he was into her & it showed. She was also the one who proposed & now she's the one filing for divorce. A bloody shame. pic.twitter.com/j11XkbLndU
— Sha Hartley (@shahartley) October 2, 2023
