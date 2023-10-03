No celebrity marriage is safe in 2023

WELP, it’s a wrap between Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson who are calling it quits after nearly four years of marriage.

According to reports from TMZ, the Queen & Slim actress filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the separation.

In documents filed by veteran celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser, the actress/model is asking for joint custody of their 3-year-old daughter, Juno.

While there’s no prenup in place, Jodie wants to take spousal support off the table for both her and Joshua. The date of separation is listed as Sept. 13.

Jodie and Joshua’s whirlwind romance started during Usher‘s birthday party in 2018 and the rest is history.

The pair got engaged just a few months later at the Beverly Hills Courthouse to obtain a wedding license before most people knew the couple were even dating.

A week later, they made their relationship Instagram official when Turner-Smith posted a picture of them gazing romantically into each other’s eyes.

From there, they became “relationship goals” until breakup rumors swirled online after they unfollowed each other on Instagram, b

However, the rumors faded when they attended the Oscars together in March 2023 looking very much boo’d up.

And just last month, Jodie and Joshua attended J.Crew’s New York Fashion Week party, smiling and posing for pictures as a couple on Sept. 6–only a week before their listed date of separation.

Jackson has yet to respond to the divorce filing that sent social media spiraling into a frenzy.

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson are getting a divorce 💔 pic.twitter.com/pGieS4BcWc — journalist jawn (@dirtywhiteups) October 2, 2023

