Rick Ross recently revealed how much it costs to be the boss, and apparently, it’s only a cool $100M.
One of the most business-savvy rappers in the culture is hands down Rick Ross. Rozay isn’t your typical entrepreneur popping up promoting a different product every month and when partners with a brand, he authentically promotes it and you can feel his passion in every post. With that in mind, the money is rolling in and according to Complex, Ross recently explained that he’s spent an astounding $100M while still maintaining a “frugal’ life.”
“I been cooking on the stove for a long time, and really I was getting money the whole time. I’m a real frugal n***a at some points, but when it’s time to make a power play, I will,” he told Ebro Darden. “I’ll spend $100 million. I spent that in the last, sh*t, six months.”
He continued,
“I just bought a crib for [35 million], a jet for [35 million], the investments I’m over $100 million in the last six months, and we ain’t just talking about it. We really getting to it and spending it.”
In typical rich folks’ fashion, the spending was really investments and Rozay’s new house will surely climb up in value bringing a nice return on his investment. At this point, rapping is just a spare-time hobby for Ross who is still running his MMG label.
In related news, the $100M spender e has returned to rap with the single “SHAQ & KOBE” featuring Meek Mill amid reports they’ll release a joint album in the future.
It’s good to see that even while spending big, Ross is just like us and heads back to work after splurging and seeing the damage.
