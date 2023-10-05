Bossip Video

We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of Love After Lockup and we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure.

Love After Lock Up key art

Source: Courtesy / WeTV

In the clip below, Anthony and Sharae are finally reconnected and have a whole day planned together.

Check it out below:

Play

Poor Anthony! He’s been through a lot and just wants the sex and food he hasn’t had in seven years. Was Sharae out of pocket planning a full itinerary or is it only right they have a proper date first?

Here’s what else to expect from Friday’s all-new episode of Love After Lockup:

Related Stories

Donna (and her wooden spoon) threatens to derail Melissa and Louie; Brittney considers giving Andy the slip. Mikey has a heartbreaking reunion; Sharae has a secret. Joynomi investigates adoption with Redd, an inmate she’s never met in person.

We were hoping Donna would give Melissa and Louis a break but it appears that she plans to be a hater her whole life. (Just Kidding Donna )

The brand new episode of Love After Lockup airs Friday, October 6 at 9pm EST/PST on WeTV.

Will you be watching?

Categories: Reality TV
POPULAR STORIES

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.