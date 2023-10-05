We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of Love After Lockup and we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure.
In the clip below, Anthony and Sharae are finally reconnected and have a whole day planned together.
Check it out below:
Poor Anthony! He’s been through a lot and just wants the sex and food he hasn’t had in seven years. Was Sharae out of pocket planning a full itinerary or is it only right they have a proper date first?
Here’s what else to expect from Friday’s all-new episode of Love After Lockup:
Donna (and her wooden spoon) threatens to derail Melissa and Louie; Brittney considers giving Andy the slip. Mikey has a heartbreaking reunion; Sharae has a secret. Joynomi investigates adoption with Redd, an inmate she’s never met in person.
We were hoping Donna would give Melissa and Louis a break but it appears that she plans to be a hater her whole life. (Just Kidding Donna )
The brand new episode of Love After Lockup airs Friday, October 6 at 9pm EST/PST on WeTV.
Will you be watching?
