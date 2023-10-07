Drake releases the Cole Bennett & Lyrical Lemonade directed visual for “Another Late Night” featuring Lil Yachty.
After several delays, Drake has finally delivered his new album For All The Dogs. If you’re on social media at all you’ll notice the reactions are the same as always, split down the middle.
For better or worse Drake has people talking and streaming while firing off their passionate opinions. Additionally, the project is expected to debut at #1 next week with over 400k sold.
Long story short it’s the same process and results as always, the formula is still formulating in 2023. Last night the Canadian rapper dropped off the visual for “Another Late Night”. The song and video features Lil Yachty and is directed by Lyrical Lemonade CEO Cole Bennett. Bennett flexes his editing and animation muscles while the 6GOD and ‘Secret Recipe’ just have fun. Drizzy drops his latest new hairstyle in the woods while sporting all camouflage. Yachty drops off some new dance moves while getting some new ink. The video has more vibes than plot reminiscent of the More Life era Drake visuals.
You can watch the video for “Another Late Night” directed by Cole Bennet below.
