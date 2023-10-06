Now, Drizzy…

Social media is buzzing over Drake’s highly anticipated new album For All The Dogs that’s everything you’d expect from the sassy supervillain who goes full Drake across the seemingly never-ending collection of toxic tunes.

FOR ALL THE DOGS🦉WAKE TF UP😂

DRIZZY MUTHAFKIN DRAKE 6IX GOD pic.twitter.com/Nf7nu4RKvn — Ali Salah (@aliu_salah) October 6, 2023

The 23-track album features Yeat, SZA, Bad Bunny, J. Cole, 21 Savage, Lil Yachty, Chief Keef, Sexyy Red, and Teezo Touchdown sprinkled across the random assortment of IG Story-friendly tracks garnering mixed reviews across the internet.

Other rappers watching Drake drop another fire album pic.twitter.com/mRoSK1LtQ9 — Nate Verstegen (@VerstegenNate) October 6, 2023

i fear drake dropped another mid album pic.twitter.com/3bwWy19bs3 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) October 6, 2023

Drake has given us another trash album pic.twitter.com/aiqAV6IRuw — Panashe (FERNANDES OUT) (@04Panashe) October 6, 2023

So many things are happening on this album including a random Esperanza Spalding shot, questionable Michelle Obama mention, and suspected Rihanna shade that stirred up hilarious shenanigans online.

This has really been every Rihanna and Drake interaction for the last 12 years. I'm crying pic.twitter.com/mjjq2T5yJj — ♉ stanford related moral dilemma 🇦🇬 (@TheDreadEmpress) October 6, 2023

On “Fear Of Heights,” Drake appears to address his romantic relationship with Rihanna (that feels like forever ago) and her somethingship with A$AP Rocky while insisting he’s not stuck on her after she moved on years ago.

“Why they make it sound like I’m still hung up on you?/That could never be/Gyal can’t ruin me/Better him than me/Better it’s not me/I’m anti, I’m anti/Yeah, and the sex was average with you/Yeah, I’m anti ’cause I had it with you/Okay, I’m auntie like your daddy sister/Auntie like a family picture/And I had way badder b*tches than you, TBH/Yeah, that man, he still with you, he can’t leave you/Y’all go on vacation, I bet it’s Antilles”

*record scratch* (assuming he’s talking about Rihanna) her what was WHAT??? Oh my.

Drake is a multimillionaire who can’t keep a woman, Rihanna just had two kids back to back. One of them got trash box and I don’t think it’s Rihanna. https://t.co/FfuPEsHKgE — Retired Bad Nigga Getter (@MiintCondition) October 6, 2023

At this point, Drake is A) still sobbing over Rih-Rih in the corner of Marvin’s Room or B) knows just what to say and how to say it to get the people going. Either way, he continues to be a master of commanding attention whenever he drops anything.

Rihanna is now a happily married mother of TWO and drake is still throwing subs at her… pic.twitter.com/6BmuEs75Id — welp. (@YSLONIKA) October 6, 2023

Are you feeling For All The Dogs? Do you think he was firing shots at Rihanna? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over Drizzy’s new album on the flip.