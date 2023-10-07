One thing about Kanye West — he’ll offend you in the most creative way, like recently filing a trademark for the term “YEWS” that seemingly combines his nickname “Ye” with the word “Jews.”
According to TMZ, he filed the paperwork on October 2 under the company called Ox Paha Inc. The LLC’s listed location is at Kanye’s Melrose Avenue office address in Los Angeles.
The DailyMail has confirmed the 26 filings are, in fact, authentic. and earmarked for use in a myriad of sectors, including restaurants, music and audio, entertainment content, financial services, restaurants and more.
Requests for usage include even more peculiar categories like “common metals and their alloys” and “industrial analysis and research.”
Kanye West’s History Of Anti-Semitic Comments And Conspiracy Theories
The controversial rapper has previously made anti-Semitic remarks. This newly created term adds insult to injury. During an appearance on Alex Jones’ Infowars podcast, Donda’s son professed he “loved” Hitler and aligned himself with Holocaust deniers.
“I see good things about Hitler… every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.”
No one can understand where Ye was coming from with those comments, except maybe Erykah Badu.
Later, in the interview, West contended Germans “had a really good leader at one point” and claimed Hitler didn’t spearhead the deaths of six million Jews.
“He didn’t kill six million Jews. That’s just factually incorrect. I’m not trying to be shocking. I like Hitler. The Holocaust is not what happened… Hitler has a lot of redeeming qualities.”
Piers, who is notably controversial in his own right, was even taken aback by the assertion.
Subsequently, Adidas, Def Jam Records and Gap severed ties with Kanye. In addition, his honorary alma mater, the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, rescinded his doctorate degree.
Prior to the show’s recording, the “Ape Sh*t” rapper threatened to go “death con 3 On Jewish People” in what some identified as a strategic move to get out of an egregious Gap contract. Deafcon references the readiness of the US military to attack or defend in the case of emergencies.
British TV show host Piers Morgan later asked Ye about the rant. The entertainer backtracked, stating he was only referring to the Jews who wronged him.
Kanye did extend an apology to “the families of the people that had nothing to do with the trauma that I had been through.” However, he clarified that he “absolutely” did not regret the rant.
Most recently, Yeezy made anti-Semitic comments to his former business partner, Alex Klein. Reportedly, Alex refused a $10 million offer to continue working with Kanye. He responded that the tech entrepreneur was being like all the other Jews.
Klein told BBC, “Kanye was very angry you know he was saying ”I feel like I wanna smack you” and ”you’re exactly like the other Jews” – almost relishing and reveling in how offensive he could be, using these phrases hoping to hurt me.”
Alex added the Good Music owner believes Jews are in cahoots to sabotage his career.
Kanye West’s Continued Fall From Grace
West was diagnosed with bipolar disorder after being hospitalized at a psychiatric facility in 2016. In the years since, the famed artist has been forthcoming about the manic episodes he experiences. Paranoia is a noted symptom of bipolar disorder.
Is this conspiracy theory a figment of Kanye’s imagination, or is he actually being blackballed?
“Yesus” offended Christians, and Jewish people have every right to reject “YEWS.” Kanye, of all people, should expect backlash harder than a wife running up on a side chick over this. The Jewish community will likely work to block the offensive trademark, especially given Ye’s track record.
Clearly, Kanye’s controversial creativity strikes again, but this time it landed on the nerves of Jewish people everywhere.
Let’s see how it plays out.
