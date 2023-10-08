Bossip Video

It’s a new week and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

Lots of action in the cosmos this month and especially this week. Take note that we have officially entered eclipse season which always bring sweeping change both internally and externally. We have a New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra on October 14 which will allow us to readjust our partnerships of all varieties and seek to bring balance and harmony. Under this eclipse prepare for harsh and swift endings to relationships that simply don’t work. This will hold especially true for those who are in tumultuous situations where growth is stagnant. Remember this placement packs a heavy punch so again brace for abrupt changes. Backing up date wise a bit we have Venus is in Virgo from October 8-November 8, 2023. This is a great time to go for cosmetic surgery, get into the best shape of your life or finally get yourself into therapy. Healing of all types will flourish under this transit. And finally Mars enters into Scorpio from October 12, 2023 – November 24, 2023. This transit will help boost any Venus in Virgo goals as it allows us to be focused, passionate and determined. You may also find that under this transit any latent supernatural abilities may come to the surface. This is a great time to get into esoteric studies or careers if you feel so inclined. Enjoy your week. Did you know that you can book a psychic reading with ZYA at ASKZYA.COM? Use code BOSSIP10 for 10% off. **Limited offer.

Alright, let’s see what’s in the stars for you this week!

CAPRICORN:

If you’ve been struggling to find inner peace, then look towards your openess or lack thereof towards building a community. The cards are saying that either you’re surrounded by the wrong people which are dragging you down or you need to make a conscious effort to build up a circle that you trust and enjoy. RED FLAG: Be savvy about long term financial decisions over this month and double check all locked in interest rates. SWEET SPOT: Notes of cinnamon, lavender and chocolate make for a relaxing week ahead. Maybe try a lavender latte or look for a new tea selection just in time for the fall season. Book a psychic reading with ZYA at ASKZYA.COM. Use code BOSSIP10 for 10% off. **Limited offer.

