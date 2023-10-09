Bossip Video

Rumors suggest Kanye West is set to return from hiatus this week with a massive concert in Italy.

Kanye has laid low since his anti-Semitic comments led to his deals with Adidas and GAP evaporating into thin air. During his hiatus, he remarried and started spending more time outside of the states. Reportedly he has been working on a new album and it’s almost time to deliver it to the world.

According to Italian newspaper ReggiOnline, the “official voice” of Italy’s Reggio Emilia, Kanye is planning to return from hiatus in the most Ye way possible, in front of 80,000 people in the city.

“Nel caso si arrivasse lunghi, sul tavolo c’è anche la data del venerdì successivo,” reports the paper. “Anche sulla chat dei volontari impegnati nei grandi concerti dell’estate appena conclusa è partito un sondaggio per capire chi potrà essere presente e chi no.”

The statement as translated by HipHopDX reads;

“In the event the authorizations aren’t forthcoming, the date of the following Friday (which would be October 20) is also on the table. Additionally, there is speculation that the preparations are merely for an end-of-summer concert, and the rumors of who could be performing still hang in the air, especially in the absence of official confirmation from West’s camp or other camps.”

The event allegedly will be held at the RCF Arena which is a former airport and if the concert can’t be pulled off this week, it will reportedly be pushed til October 20. One week is a very short time to put together such a large-scale event, but Kanye can make the impossible, possible. After a hacker released much of his unreleased music, it seems he’s ready to formally give it to listeners on his own terms.