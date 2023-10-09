Congratulations are in order for viral comedian LaLa Milan who just announced she’s pregnant with her first child.
The super silly star always brings the jokes, but she’s getting ready for her most serious role yet. She revealed the good news with her boyfriend, model Tyler P in a stunning maternity photoshoot. Even with a big belly, LaLa tells Essence that she still can’t believe she’s going to be a mom.
“I’m not going to lie, I’m still in shock. I look down at my belly like, ‘That’s crazy!'” she shared.
“I feel amazing. I’m so excited. “I’m talking to all the moms. I’m so all about kids. I already was.”
LaLa Milan Hard Launches Cute Coupledom With Tyler P For Maternity Photoshoot
The gorgeous couple was glowing in matching mauve outfits as they both cradled her baby bump.
“LaLa Milan + TylerP = 3
We’re having a baby!! There’s nothing more precious than life itself, and we’re sooo excited and blessed to be bringing a little one into this world,” LaLa wrote on Instagram.
Like a true internet icon, LaLa hard launched her pregnancy and her partner at the same time. Despite the double reveal, the Boomerang actress still isn’t turning into a couple’s content creator anytime soon. She just wanted to put some respect on her loving, “healthy Black family” as they celebrate the new addition.
“It’s a way of showing people I’m not hiding my love, I’m not hiding my lover or anything like that. My page won’t necessarily become a LaLa and Tyler P page,” she explained.
“At the same time, my man is present, we are a family and it’s a beautiful thing. I wanted to show the display of a healthy Black family dynamic in a maternity shoot.”
LaLa shared that it took a while for her an Tyler P to connect, but they’ve been locked in for more than a year. They were both shocked and excited about the news. The multitalented star opened up about her biggest joy of motherhood during a devestating loss.
See how the comedic queen balanced welcoming new life with the death of her father after the flip.
LaLa Milan Talks Preparing To Be A Mother While Dealing With Her Father’s Death
Considering the Black Maternal Health Crisis, LaLa took control of finding a doctor that took her concerns seriously.
“We’re the most likely to die during childbirth and also have issues so I had to make sure that I found a place that cared about Black women,” she shared.
As LaLa got ready to welcome new life, death was on her mind after the recent passing of her father. He struggled with drug addiction for most of her life.
When he returned home to Pittsburgh after eight months of sobriety with LaLa in L.A., she made accepted his choices and fate. Four months later she, he died from a Fentanyl overdose.
“My dad had been doing drugs since he was 16. I knew what came with the lifestyle he was living so I was just like, this time is here. The time is now. So I made peace with it and I’m glad he’s finally at peace,” she shared.
As overwhelming as it is to lose a parent as you’re expecting your first child, LaLa found a beautiful balance between grief and joy.
“When I found out I was pregnant and losing my dad so close in time, it was a mix of emotions. I was super excited on one hand, but on the other, I’m going through this,” she said.
“But he did get to find out that I was pregnant so that was a good thing. In my mind, he gets to meet my child before I do.”
The mom-to-be is enjoying the experience of pregnancy and using her new family as inspiration to go even harder professionally. LaLa hoped it would help her get a fuller mom bod like Keke Palmer, but the wait for weight continues.
“I’m embracing everything that’s coming with it. It’s so cool to watch my body change with my little tenant who ain’t paying rent,” she joked.
Congratulations to LaLa Milan & Tyler P on first child on the way!
