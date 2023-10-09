Congratulations are in order for viral comedian LaLa Milan who just announced she’s pregnant with her first child.

The super silly star always brings the jokes, but she’s getting ready for her most serious role yet. She revealed the good news with her boyfriend, model Tyler P in a stunning maternity photoshoot. Even with a big belly, LaLa tells Essence that she still can’t believe she’s going to be a mom.

“I’m not going to lie, I’m still in shock. I look down at my belly like, ‘That’s crazy!'” she shared. “I feel amazing. I’m so excited. “I’m talking to all the moms. I’m so all about kids. I already was.”

LaLa Milan Hard Launches Cute Coupledom With Tyler P For Maternity Photoshoot

The gorgeous couple was glowing in matching mauve outfits as they both cradled her baby bump.

“LaLa Milan + TylerP = 3

We’re having a baby!! There’s nothing more precious than life itself, and we’re sooo excited and blessed to be bringing a little one into this world,” LaLa wrote on Instagram.

Like a true internet icon, LaLa hard launched her pregnancy and her partner at the same time. Despite the double reveal, the Boomerang actress still isn’t turning into a couple’s content creator anytime soon. She just wanted to put some respect on her loving, “healthy Black family” as they celebrate the new addition.

“It’s a way of showing people I’m not hiding my love, I’m not hiding my lover or anything like that. My page won’t necessarily become a LaLa and Tyler P page,” she explained. “At the same time, my man is present, we are a family and it’s a beautiful thing. I wanted to show the display of a healthy Black family dynamic in a maternity shoot.”

LaLa shared that it took a while for her an Tyler P to connect, but they’ve been locked in for more than a year. They were both shocked and excited about the news. The multitalented star opened up about her biggest joy of motherhood during a devestating loss.

See how the comedic queen balanced welcoming new life with the death of her father after the flip.