After months of widespread concern over his serious “medical emergency,” Jamie Foxx bounced back with several public appearances including his recent pop up at Universal Studios’ Hollywood Horror Nights.

For those who aren’t hip to the spine-tingling spectacle, the seasonal event offers all sorts of scares for guests brave enough to enter haunted houses inspired by Stranger Things, The Last Of Us, The Exorcist: Believer, Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count, Evil Dead Rise, and more.

We’re glad to see Jamie all smiles while his latest film The Burial garners acclaim ahead of its release this Friday, October 13th.

Inspired by true events, “funeral homeowner Jeremiah O’Keefe (Tommy Lee Jones) enlists charismatic, smooth-talking attorney Willie E. Gary (Jamie Foxx) to save his family business,” per the official synopsis.

“Tempers flare and laughter ensues as the unlikely pair bond while exposing corporate corruption and racial injustice in this triumphant story.”

Directed by Maggie Betts, The Burial also stars Jurnee Smollett, Mamoudou Athie, and Pamela Reed with Bill Camp and Alan Ruck.

“It’s a great American story” said Foxx in an interview with PEOPLE, adding, “we actually heard about this project probably 15 years ago. So it tells you how projects can be special. You hear about it 15 years ago, but now, everything lines up. Maggie Betts lines up. [Producer] Datari Turner lines up. Everybody involved lines up, and then here we are embarking upon an incredible story, with an amazing character. It just feels good!”

The Burial premieres exclusively on Prime Video October 13, 2023.