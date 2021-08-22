Bossip Video

Goodbye, Letitia “Motherf*cking” Lewis. Hello again, Black Canary!

Underground and Lovecraft Country showrunner Misha Green is teaming up with Jurnee Smollett again for a solo Black Canary movie.

According to Cinelinx, Green was tapped as the writer and Smollett will reprise her role as Dinah Lance, the sexy lounge singer turned deadly vixen beside Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn from the Birds of Prey movie. Fans were disappointed Green and Smollett won’t return with another season of Lovecraft, but this movie slated for release on HBO Max will be another opportunity for Jurnee to flex her beautiful singing voice and action star skills.

Representatives for HBO Max have not commented yet, but it’s already Twitter official. “Guess the Canary is out of the cage!” Smollett wrote, confirming the good news.

Green also tweeted her excitement about a chance to “put the DAMN in The Black Damn Canary with @jurneesmollett”

Cinelinx also reported that there is a slight chance the project could actually be a series. After the dynamic duo’s previous critically acclaimed shows were swiftly shut down, hopefully, this project will break the curse. They even discussed Black Canary as a dream collaboration while promoting Lovecraft Country together last year. It isn’t clear if Green will be the director or showrunner in addition to writing the script. She is already booked and busy as the writer and director of a Cleopatra Jones reboot. She will also write and direct the upcoming Tomb Raider 2.

Bringing bada$$ women to the screen is Misha Green’s business, and business is good!

Will you be watching a Black Canary spinoff?