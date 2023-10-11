Bossip Video

Tinder and Peacock have teamed up to connect single people this “Boo Season” by adding horror dates on both platforms.

If you’ve found yourself single as the temperature drops and spooky season creeps in, dating app Tinder and streaming app Peacock have got your back. Thanks to all the data available Tinder was able to identify people who are using the platform to find a partner to binge-watch TV shows with.

A press release reports that Tinder has seen a 42% increase in people mentioning scary movies on the platform and it turns out the data shows 74% of singles are down for “love at first fright” by watching a horror movie on the first date.

The app that lets people swipe on potential partners has released the following data:

Respondents ranked the benefits of watching a horror movie with a date as… -creating an opportunity to get physically closer/cuddle (51%) -sharing a thrilling experience (46%) -enjoying a sense of excitement (46%) -breaking the ice in a fun and unconventional way (43%).

With all this in mind, Tinder and Peacock have put the pieces together to hopefully get you off the market. The dating platform is offering up a new interest in this “Boo Season” titled “Horror Movie” which you can include in your bio in hopes of connecting with other horror lovers. As for Peacock, the app has added a “For You and Your Boo” date night collection.

Will YOU be swiping and streaming during this season???