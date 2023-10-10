Bossip Video

Joe, Kamala, what’s good???

Shanquella Robinson‘s death was the hottest topic on social media for weeks before the news cycle moved on and people stopped talking. Her family, however, hasn’t forgotten a damn thing and they are still grieving the loss of their beloved while also waking up every day to seek justice for her apparent murder. The “friends” that she traveled with to San Jose Del Cabo, Mexico have not mustered up the decency to tell the truth about what happened after the viral beating that we all witnessed, and despite Mexican authorities issuing an arrest warrant for one of them, no one has been held accountable here in the states.

According to a new report by Radar Online, Shanquella’s family is still fighting the good fight alongside their lawyer Sue-Ann Robinson. They are still actively applying pressure to the United States government to help attain justice for a slain American citizen.

“Currently, actively and since April, we have been requesting the FBI’s documents because the case is closed,” Sue-Ann said, citing how it contradicts the response her family received during a follow-up inquiry. “We have been advised, in writing … that they cannot release the documents because the case is actively being investigated.”

However, investigators don’t seem to believe that there is any reason to move forward with criminal charges.

“Based on the results of the autopsy and after a careful deliberation and review of the investigative materials by both U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, federal prosecutors informed Ms. Robinson’s family today that the available evidence does not support a federal prosecution,” a statement from authorities read at the time. Sue-Ann Robinson makes it plain that not a single entity from the local, state, or federal government has any interest in aiding the family. “The second issue [we are currently facing] is the political process that is getting a high level of diplomatic intervention,” Sue-Ann told RadarOnline.com exclusively. “The family has no support from local representatives, no support from state senators, nothing other than us which is something… I’m talking about they have local state reps, congress members, that their purpose is to serve as the liaison for their constituents, that aren’t doing one single thing.” The situation has gotten so dire that they are literally BEGGING people of power to do their jobs.

“I think the issue that the family has chosen at this time to focus on is: Biden administration, Secretary of State Blinken, can you please send somebody down to the fax machine, open the email, [however you get your info from Mexico], open it up, have it read by the other secretary who takes care of the western hemisphere, and start the extradition process.

It is unconscionable that anyone would see the video of Shanquella Robinson being beaten and think, “Ah well, nothing to see here!”. Hopefully, the family powers that be will take heed and get active.