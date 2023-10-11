Bossip Video

With Halloween right around the corner, y’all already know what that means — Holiday SZN is about to hit hard, bringing a slew of “merry little” Christmas movies to guide the way to the big day.

First Look At Brandy In ‘Best. Christmas. Ever!’

We’re super excited to exclusively unveil the first look photos of Brandy in the upcoming holiday film BEST. CHRISTMAS. EVER! which arrives on Netflix November 16.

Brandy stars as Jackie, who goes so hard in the spirit of being “merry” that she manages to take the cheer out of the season for some of those closest to her. Specifically, every Christmas she sends a boastful holiday newsletter that makes her old college friend Charlotte feel like a lump of coal. When a twist of fate lands Charlotte and her family on Jackie’s snowy doorstep just days before Christmas, she seizes the opportunity to prove her old friend’s life can’t possibly be that perfect.

We’re excited because in addition to Brandy, the project also stars Heather Graham, Brandy, Jason Biggs and Matt Cedeño.

Directed by Mary Lambert and written by Charles Shyer and Todd Calgi Gallicano, Best. Christmas. Ever! was produced by Brad Krevoy and executive producers include Steve Berman, Bryan Bordon, David Wulf, Charles Shyer, Todd Calgi Gallicano, Eric Jarboe, Jimmy Townsend and Amanda Phillips.

We’re just a little over a month out from the November 16th premiere date! And you know we’re waiting, with (jingle) bells on!