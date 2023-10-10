Bossip Video

Are you ready for Candy Cane Lane?

Eddie Murphy is a man on a mission to win his neighborhood’s annual Christmas home decoration contest in his first Holiday Comedy that’s sure to be another streaming hit on Prime Video.

According to the official synopsis, Chris (Eddie Murphy) inadvertently makes a deal with a mischievous elf named Pepper (Jillian Bell) who casts a magic spell that brings the 12 Days of Christmas to life and wreaks havoc on the whole town.

“At the risk of ruining the holidays for his family, Chris, his wife Carol (Tracee Ellis Ross), and their three children must race against the clock to break Pepper’s spell, battle deviously magical characters, and save Christmas for everyone.”

“[Chris] loves Christmas so much he’s even given all his kids Christmas-themed names (Holly, Joy and Nick),” said director Reginald Hudlin in an interview with PEOPLE. When Chris is unexpectedly laid off, he throws himself into winning the Candy Cane Lane house-decorating contest in his neighborhood, which has a huge cash prize. But when he finds the coolest-looking Christmas decorations ever that will pretty much guarantee him winning the big prize, it turns out they are cursed by a wayward elf named Pepper [Jillian Bell]. “Now the ’12 Days of Christmas’ characters are coming to life and causing chaos for Chris and his family. Now instead of winning it all, he could lose it all!”

Check out the first look images below:

Prime Video’s latest original feature also stars Thaddeus J. Mixson, Ken Marino, Nick Offerman, Robin Thede, Chris Redd, Genneya Walton, Madison Thomas, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Lombardo Boyar, D.C. Young Fly, Danielle Pinnock, Timothy Simons, Riki Lindhome, and Stephen Tobolowsky.

“I can say confidently you’ve never seen a holiday movie like this!” proclaimed Hudlin later in the interview. “We have jump scares, car chases, and kung-fu fighting plus all the holiday feels.”

Candy Cane Lane brings its holiday shenanigans to Prime Video December 1, 2023.