No Tricks, All Treats: The Most Screen-Lickable Slays Of Halloween 2022

No tricks, all treats!

We’re back with another collection of Halloween hotties who served screen-lickable slays that raised the baddie bar while setting off thirst typhoons across the whole entire internet.

This year, Cardi B, Karrueche, Chloe Bailey, Rubi Rose, Kelly Rowland, La La Anthony, Megan Thee Stallion, and more came out to play with Kim wearing her impressive Mystique costume to Tracee Ellis Ross‘ 50th birthday bash that, uh, wasn’t actually a costume party.

The SKIMS founder posted a picture with the ‘Black-ish’ star over the weekend, wishing the 50-year-old a happy birthday and calling her, “the most beautiful kind soul.”

Kim Kardashian showed up to Tracee Ellis Ross' 50th birthday in full costume as Mystique, just to find out it was not a costume party. pic.twitter.com/bEg7FmTBgh — jump charts 🧩 (@jump_charts) October 31, 2022

“That time I showed to a birthday dinner in full costume when it wasn’t a costume party!” Kim wrote alongside a photo of herself and the birthday girl. “Happy Birthday to the most beautiful kind soul @traceeellisross.”

Kimmy also stopped by Lenny S, La La Anthony, and Karreuche’s star-studded Halloween party (presented by Lobos 1707) at TAO in Los Angeles that brought out Quavo, Offset, Doja Cat, Trey Songz, Kelly Rowland, Damson Idris, Coco Jones, Keith Powers, and many more.

Peep all of the selects below:

Diddy, who took this year’s Halloween crown with his maniacal Joker costume (and scary good performance), could be seen declaring war on all tequilas while naming DeLeón Tequila #1.

‘TONIGHT, THE JOKER DECLARES WAR ON ALL TEQUILAS!!! #ad🃏🎃🔥,’ he captioned in the chaotic post. THERE’S A NEW NUMBER ONE TEQUILA! @DELEONTEQUILA, OWNED BY A BLACK MAN, DRANK BY ALL ✊🏿

Who had the sexiest slay this year? What costume would you like to see your fave celebrity baddie rock next year? Tell us down below and enjoy the most screen-lickable slays of Halloween 2022 on the flip.