Red Bull has revealed an upcoming Culture Clash in Atlanta featuring four of the most sought-after East Coast party crews backed by the likes of Young Nudy.

A press release reports that for one night only, four dynamic crews representing Atlanta’s hottest parties will bring their fiercest competition and freshest sounds in Dancehall, Reggaeton, Amapiano, and Hip-Hop to one location.

Hosted by Paige Shari and Jessie Woo, the event will take place on Saturday, November 4 at the Gateway Center Arena.

Jay Shale will hold down the fort as the house DJ and Crime Mob will be on hand for a very special performance for their hometown crowd.

Get To Know The Crews Of Red Bull Culture Clash Atlanta:

Culture Clash will feature four of Atlanta’s hottest crews battling it out and we’re sure that they’ll be bringing out as much firepower as possible.

Let’s take a look at the teams and their partners in crime for the upcoming battle via their official Red Bull bios.

Rum Punch Brunch “Coined as Atlanta’s most celebrated brunch, RPB started it all back in 2016, and has become a must-attend event for those looking for exotic eats, big beats, the best rum punch, and the coolest vibe. The crew will be joined onstage by Jamaican dancehall singer and producer Serani and featured DJs Tony Matterhorn and Willy Chin.”

Mashup Sessions

“The open-format experience for Music Lovers, where music is remixed, flipped, and reconstructed. Delivering music that feeds the soul, Mashup Sessions is all about good drinks, good people, and better vibes. The crew will be joined onstage by local Atlanta rap star Young Nudy and DJs Unruely and The Canterbury Tales.”

Bamba Tuesdays

“One of the nation’s premier Amapiano events, as well as an Atlanta cultural institution, Bamba Tuesdays seamlessly blends Amapiano, Afro House, Gqom, Afro Tech, and Afro Beat. The crew will be joined onstage by singer and songwriter Afro B, known for his hit single, Drogba, plus DJs Kash, DangerVybz, and Polish.”

Perreo404

“An all-inclusive community uplifting the Latin culture through nostalgia and sounds, featuring Reggaeton, Perreo, Latin House, and more. Que viva el perreo! The crew will be joined onstage by Bad Bunny collaborator, DJ, and producer DJ Luian, plus DJ EU and Nino Augustine.”

When Red Bull’s Culture Clash touched down in the A in 2017 and 2018, dancehall crews took the W both times. However, If DJ Kash has any say in the matter, his team will be taking home a win.

“Super excited to be a part of Red Bull Culture Clash this year because I’ve been a team member a few years back with Mike WiLL (Made-It) and the Eardrummers. Now it’s time to lead the charge for my own team,” said DJ Kash of Bamba Tuesdays to Red Bull. “Red Bull Culture Clash is like a legit gladiator battle for DJs, producers, and whatever you do creatively in the music. For me, this is super important because this lets you know where you stand as far as how to rock a crowd.”

Dancehall, reggaeton, amapiano, and hip-hop facing off under one roof, what more could you ask for? Additionally, You can purchase tickets for the event right now on Red Bull’s website. Red Bull has even more surprises to announce, so get your tickets while you can.