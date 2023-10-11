We’re just a couple of days away from the Season 5 finale of Love Is Blind and we’ve got an exclusive interview with two of our FAVORITE cast members!

BOSSIP’s Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden spoke with Love Is Blind Season 5 cast members Milton Johnson and Christopher Fox about their experiences on the popular Netflix show with Johnie Maraist and Lydia Velez Gonzalez. If you’re not all caught up with this season yet, you might want to watch before proceeding!

Check out our full interview below:

BOSSIP: Going into the show, were you inspired by anybody’s ‘Love Is Blind’ experience in particular that made you want to sign up?

Milton Johnson: So funny that you’re asking me and him that, because when I went into the pods I had only seen two episodes of Season 1. I had procrastinated. I said I was going to watch and then I procrastinated the whole time and I said, ‘You know what, well it’s like a week away, I don’t really have time, I’m working.’ I’m like, ‘I’ll just go there and I’ll figure it out. Let’s see what happens.’

Christopher Fox: Yeah and I’m very similar. It’s funny you have us two with that question because through the casting process I was asking questions and the casting agent just says, ‘Chris look, you just need to watch the show, because these questions are basic.’ So I watched Season 2 and it and it made me even more excited to go through with it.

BOSSIP: I love that they put you guys together because I think you are probably the two more most chill people this season, and then you’re both with the spiciest partners that were to be had out of the bunch, so I have to ask you guys about dating someone who the peanut gallery had strong opinions about.

Chris: When you’re dating someone, I know Milton probably feels the same, as we go there for to find love for ourselves, whatever relationship I have with my significant other is between us two and I’ll you say your piece, but I know my person better than you and I’m gonna have my faith in her.

Milton: Yeah 100%. I couldn’t say it any better Chris. I think people often have opinions and whatnot about other people’s relationships, but at the end of the day when you go to bed at night, it’s just you and that other person and you have to make sure that you guys have that bond.

BOSSIP: As I was watching this season, I was like I don’t know that I’ve ever seen people try to sabotage other people’s relationships so pointedly and I was just curious did you feel that there was a saboteur element

Milton: So I can tell you that, and maybe I’m like just completely oblivious, I didn’t think I experienced anybody trying to sabotage my relationships or any of the relationships that I built I think I pretty much play a lot of my cards close to my chest, that’s naturally how I am. I’m reserved when dealing with emotions. I can’t speak for anybody else, but for me I was just so focused and on, ‘OK you just got engaged. This is a big point in your life. This is a shift.’ I was so one track minded with focusing on that aspect that I truthfully pushed everything else aside.

Chris: Yeah same. When you’re in such a committed and loving relationship and so much emotions are going into one relationship, you don’t really have time to worry about drama. Milton and I ,as you said before, we’re not the big drama people, we’re there for one person and that’s our significant other.

BOSSIP: Before I go, I want to ask you guys what you learned in terms of like being a better communicator, being a better partner? What does this show help you with in that way?

Milton: I think in the past and previous relationships, whether it’s school or work or both, I’lI try to keep myself very busy to build myself so I can accomplish the things that I want. I think going through this experience really taught me it’s like you know it’s OK to take a step back and enjoy life enjoy the relationship that you build with people like if you just continue to look to the top and you’re continuing to climb so hard like you need to sometimes just take a break and enjoy the roses.

Chris: I just learned that the best way to find love and find someone who’s perfect for you is to be true to yourself and be honest about who you are as a person and and that will lead you down the right path.

One thing we know for sure is Lydia and Johnie picked some great guys out of the pods this season! Guess we’ll have to tune in to Friday’s finale to find out if Lydia and Milton got married, as well as Sunday’s reunion show to see everyone’s relationship status now!

Love Is Blind Season 5 is streaming now, exclusively on Netflix!