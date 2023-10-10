Bossip Video

While the Season 5 finale for Love Is Blind won’t be available until Friday, October 13th, fans will not have to wait long at all to see the cast reunite and hash out their differences.

Today the streamer issued a save the date notice to audiences, putting them on notice that the must-see Love Is Blind season five reunion special premieres Sunday, October 15 at 8PM ET / 5PM PT, only on Netflix. After last year’s live snafu, the episode will be pre-recorded, but fans are being encouraged to watch together — and listen, we’re ready for it.

Check out the announcement trailer below.

Play

Hosted by Nick & Vanessa Lachey, Love Is Blind: The Reunion will reunite the cast for the first time since their mid-season breakups, “I Dos,” or “I Don’ts.” They’ll reflect on their relationships, break down this season’s twists and turns, and unveil secrets that have unfolded since the experiment concluded.

We’re definitely excited to see more than a few folks put in the hot seat — and will definitely be tuned in to see whether Aaliyah and Lydia have been in touch, as well as how the whole Uche matter played out off camera.

We’re also eager to see if Izzy and Stacy will own up to going overboard in how they approached Johnie. Who are you most excited to get a life update on?

Gather your pod squad, you won’t want to miss it!