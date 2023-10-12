Bossip Video

Joe Budden returned to his podcast after an eventful weekend of getting slammed by Drake and shared the angry DMs the rapper sent his way.

This weekend Drake’s album and Joe Budden’s podcast dominated the Hip-Hop news cycle. Joe Budden’s praise of Drake’s new For All The Dogs album was completely ignored and instead, a small portion of his criticism went viral.

Of course, these comments made their way to Drake and he responded by attacking Joe Budden’s former rap career while labeling him the “poster child of frustration and surrendering.”

@joebudden you have failed at music. You left it behind to do what you are doing in this clip cause this is what actually pays your bills. For any artist watching this just remember you are watching a failure give their opinion on his idea of a recipe for success…a quitter give their opinion on how to achieve longevity…you switched careers cause the things that pop into your brain had you broke living cheque to cheque and the raps you write had 450 men showing up to your shows in dusty Enyce jeans to screw up their face to Mood Muzik 29 and pretend you are the goat…pls to any artist that’s doing what they feel is right don’t let these opinions affect your mindset after the fact…this guy is the poster child of frustration and surrendering. You retired and we never hung up your jersey we don’t even remember your number. We know you for doing this…you withdrew from rap not cause you accomplished all you need to it’s cause it wasn’t working for you. I never want anybody in the generations to think that the whole “everybody’s entitled to their opinion” is a real thing…this is a man projecting his own self hate and the fact I did and continue to do everything he wanted to do for himself. If you need it put in simpler terms I own a 767…he owns a modest house in the 973 and flies first class on special occasions.

Although he meant his words as a diss, all Drake really did was make everyone anticipate the next episode of Joe Budden’s podcast.

DJ Akademiks also alleged on his livestream that after all the Instagram sass, Drake and Joe had a conversation and this upped the anticipation even more for fans who wanted to hear Joe Budden’s side.

On Wednesday, the episode dropped exclusively on Patreon and Joe revealed that Drake actually had more to get off his chest in private. The podcast host revealed that he received a nearly one-minute voice note from the rapper, but he didn’t listen to it.

XXL reports, however, that Drake sent Joe Budden DMs on Instagram and Budden read them on his show.

“Take a chill pill, Anthony,” Drake’s DM read. “Have a drink. Throw on some instrumentals, maybe write one of those ‘Fellas, do ya thing, let me do my thing’ joints for old times’ sake. A little radio play would do you some good, papa.” “’Cause you bringing up friends and the b***hes I f**k like you know anything about that. I don’t give a f**k what you listen to in your free time because the people’s opinion who I care about don’t have free time.”

Drake’s message continues,

“I also don’t care if you like or dislike something, but don’t talk about my life and s**t like you trying to plant some seed or paint some narrative and turn people against me. Talk about the music. If you hate it, you hate it. But you talking about I’m out here f**king 25-year-olds, that s**t feels malicious to me and I don’t do well with that. Your nerd co-host can sit and talk about, ‘A gangster this and that,’ but keep it journalistic, Jabronis.”

You can watch Joe read Drake’s DMs below.